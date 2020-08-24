BYU Target Kingsley Suamataia Named SI All-American Finalist

This morning, "SI All-American today unveiled its Preseason SI99 -- the 99 high school football seniors from across the nation that it ranks as the frontrunners for its coveted 2020 SI All-American first team." Kingsley Suamataia, one of BYU's top targets, made the cut. In fact, Kingsley made the top 50. You can see the entire list of SI's top 99 prospects of the 2021 class here.

Here's the scouting report of Kingsley from the SI scouts:

Athleticism: Excellent balance and agility in both the run and pass game. Possesses good foot quickness and change of direction to execute his assignments. Fluid in space and has no issues on the second level or vs. smaller defenders. Easy movement skills to pull and trap, and can routinely wide-wash rushers on the edges past the quarterback in pass protection.

Instincts: Kingsley has solid instincts as a pass protector, evidenced by his ability to use his hands as a quick counter vs. rushers who attempt to stab him with an initial long arm. He also understands how to use a snatch-and-trap technique on the edge. Good vision and target-locate ability are displayed when he is asked to pull from his left tackle position.

Polish: He will need to continue refining his 45-degree set and be more disciplined in his base as a pass protector while becoming more consistent to play with a low pad level at the point of attack. After he fills out his frame, Kingsley should be ready to contribute to a college offensive line early in his career.