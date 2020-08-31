Expectations for BYU's Depth Chart Against Navy

It's officially game week. BYU will release their depth chart today for Navy. Here are my expectations for BYU's first 2020 depth chart:

1. Zach Wilson will be the starting QB

I would be extremely surprised if Zach Wilson is not named the starting QB. The bigger question is whether BYU will name a second-string QB or leave both Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney in the second slot.

2. Multiple options at running back

Lopini Katoa will either be the undisputed starting RB or he will share the starting spot with Tyler Allgeier. I expect at least one or two "OR"s at RB - Hinckley Ropati and Jackson McChesney will likely be listed on the depth chart as well.

3. Clear starters at wide receiver

I expect a straightforward depth chart at wide receiver. Starters will be Romney, Milne, and Pau'u with Epps, Jackson, and probably Keanu Hill as backups. Someone to watch here is Brayden Cosper. He's battled injuries during his time at BYU - has he healed and impressed enough at camp to crack the two-deep?

4. Matt Bushman at Tight End

No surprises here - Matt Bushman will be your starting tight end. Isaac Rex will probably be the backup tight end. Masen Wake will find a spot on the depth chart in the TE/FB role.

5. Surprises at OL

There are enough talented players along the OL that I expect a few surprises from this group. At least one or two guys that started multiple games for BYU in 2019 won't be starters against Navy.

6. New Names at DL

I expect to see a few new faces in the two-deep at defensive line.

7. Recognizable Names at LB

Most fans will recognize the linebackers on the depth chart with the exception of Pepe Tanuvasa - he is eligible this season after transferring to BYU from Navy in 2019.

8. Depth in the secondary

BYU will have a lot of options in the secondary - perhaps the deepest in the independence era at BYU. However, BYU will still need a few consistent playmakers to cement their starting jobs.

9. Would quarantined players make the depth chart?

It's still unclear how BYU will publicly handle positive tests and contract tracing throughout the season. BYU has been very thorough with their testing protocols, but outbreaks are a very real threat to the depth chart. Will quarantined players be excluded from the depth chart?