How BYU Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Four

BYU finally takes the field on Saturday for the first time since Labor Day. The Cougars are 1-0 with a convincing victory over the Navy Midshipmen. In fact, the victory over the Mids was convincing enough to earn BYU a spot in the AP Top 25 poll. This week, let's look at the teams surrounding BYU in the AP poll to see where BYU can improve in the polls.

It's important to remember that all of this will go away if BYU doesn't beat Troy and the teams they are favored to beat - something the Cougars have struggled to do consistently over the past few seasons. In the words of Al Davis, "Just win, baby."

#12 Miami: Miami will host Florida State on Saturday. The Seminoles are double-digit underdogs but anything can happen in a rivalry game.

#13 UCF: UCF plays East Carolina this weekend. The Knights have rarely lost games they are favored to win dating back to 2016.

#14 Cincinnati: Cincinnati will host #22 Army on Saturday. If the Bearcats lose, they will probably drop below BYU in the rankings. However, the Black Knights would likely leapfrog BYU after a strong 3-0 start.

#15 Oklahoma State: West Virginia will travel to Oklahoma State this weekend for their first Big 12 game of the season. I expect the Mountaineers to compete with the Cowboys - they looked good in their opener and the Cowboys struggled against Tulsa.

#16 Tennessee: Tennessee travels to South Carolina for their opener on Saturday. The Vols are a three-point favorite against the Gamecocks.

#17 Memphis: Bye, BYU could jump in front of Memphis with a strong performance against Troy.

#18 BYU: BYU needs to win and they need to look good doing it.

BYU is also in danger of being leapfrogged by a teams that win on Saturday:

#19 Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin' Cajuns beat Georgia State in overtime last week. They face another test against Georgia Southern on Saturday.

#20 Virginia Tech: The Hokies host NC State on Saturday.

#21 Pitt: Pitt will play #24 Louisville on Saturday. A win would give them a 3-0 start and an opportunity to move up in the polls.

#22 Army: The Black Knights take on #14 Cincinnati. See comment above.

#23 Kentucky: Kentucky travels to Auburn on Saturday. A win against Auburn would catapult the Wildcats into the top 20.

Lastly, the Big Ten might be included in the new AP Top 25 on Sunday. If they are, BYU would move back a few spots in the polls.