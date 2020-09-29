Tracking Changes on BYU's Depth Chart Against Louisiana Tech

BYU's official depth chart against Louisiana Tech looked a little different than the depth chart against Troy. Here are all the changes to the depth chart as BYU prepares to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Friday:

Changes vs Troy Depth Chart

1. Chandon Herring at RG

Chandon Herring moved inside to play Guard when Tristen Hoge was forced to sit out with pneumonia.

2. Harris LaChance listed as co-starter at RT

When Herring moved inside to guard, Blake Freeland moved in the starting lineup at right tackle. This week, Harris LaChance is listed as a co-starter with Blake Freeland at RT.

3. George Udo listed as starting 'Cinco'

Chaz Ah You is out for the season after undergoing season-ending surgery. George Udo moved into the starting spot and Caleb Christensen is listed as the backup.

4. Micah Harper listed as co-starter at cornerback

Micah Harper played really well in his first career start. He had 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, and .5 TFLs on Saturday. His performance earned him the co-starting job at cornerback as a true freshman.

5. Criddle and Kapisi as second-string safeties

Matt Criddle and Jared Kapisi have solidified the backup safety spots. They originally shared the backup roles with Tavita Gagnier and Morgan Pyper.

6. D'Angelo Mandell sole second-string CB behind Chris Wilcox

D'Angelo Mandell is the backup behind Chris Wilcox at CB - Mandell was listed as a co-backup in previous versions of the depth chart.

7. Isaiah Herron moves into backup CB spot

Isaiah Herron was excluded from the first two versions of the depth chart. He is listed as a backup against Louisiana Tech.

Changes vs Original Depth Chart

These are the changes versus the original depth chart that were already made last week:

1. Baylor Romney QB2

Baylor Romney was listed as the co-backup against Navy. Against Troy, he was listed as the backup QB and Jaren Hall was listed as the third-string quarterback. It's worth noting that Jaren Hall has battled injuries over the last few weeks.

Against Navy, Romney threw for 47 yards on 4 attempts. Against Troy, Romney threw for 80 yards on 6 attempts.

2. Isaac Rex as starting tight end, Lane Lunt as backup tight end

Believe it or not, Matt Bushman was listed as the starting tight end when BYU released the original depth chart for Navy. Bushman went down with a season-ending injury only hours after BYU released that depth chart. Isaac Rex moved into the starting role and Lane Lunt was listed as his backup.

3. Miles Davis listed at kick return

RB Jackson McChesney suffered a season-ending injury against Navy. McChesney was listed as one of two kick returners against the Midshipmen. True freshman Miles Davis will take his spot - Davis ran track in high school. I sat down with Davis earlier this summer to discuss his path to BYU: