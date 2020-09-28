BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Louisiana Tech
BYU is 2-0 as they prepare for another game on Friday night. BYU released their official depth chart against Louisiana Tech:
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Baylor Romney
- Jaren Hall
Zach Wilson had a career night against the Troy Trojans - I expect another big performance from Wilson on Friday.
Running Back
- Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier
Following the injury to Jackson McChesney, BYU really needs these running backs to stay healthy. Sione Finau, who tore his ACL last year, will be available very soon. Finau led BYU in rushing last season.
Full Back
- Masen Wake
- Kyle Griffitts
Quick shoutout to the full backs - they played really well against Troy. Masen Wake had two touchdowns and Kyle Griffitts had a reception with some yards after the catch.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Kody Epps
- Gunner Romney
- Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper
- Dax Milne
- Chris Jackson
Both Brayden Cosper and Kody Epps had their first receptions in a BYU uniform against Troy. I didn't see Chris Jackson on the sideline on Saturday - his absence is likely due to COVID-19 contract tracing. Dax Milne and Gunner Romney were the go-to receivers on Saturday, that probably won't change this week.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Lane Lunt
After losing Matt Bushman for the season, Isaac Rex assumed the starting responsibilities. Rex had his first career catch and touchdown reception against Troy. Lane Lunt moves into the backup tight end role.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Harris LaChance
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Chandon Herring
2. Connor Pay
Right Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Harris LaChance
Chandon Herring moved over to Right Guard as Tristen Hoge recovers from pneumonia. Blake Freeland moved into the starting position at right tackle.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. D'Angelo Mandell
3. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle
3. Morgan Pyper
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Jared Kapisi
3. Tavita Gagnier
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper
2. Isaiah Herron
Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen
With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo stepped in and played well against Troy. Caleb Crhistensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.
Micah Harper is now listed as a co-starter with Keenan Ellis at corner. Harper played a great game against Troy.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Kavika Fonua
Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Ben Bywater
BYU's linebackers have played very well in both games this season.
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers
3. Seleti Fevaleaki
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws
Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea
2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Outside End
1. Alden Tofa
2. Tyler Batty
3. Fisher Jackson
Like most position groups, BYU's defensive line looks much improved this season. Zac Dawe(1), Khyiris Tonga(2), and Tyler Batty(1) had sacks on Saturday.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Ryan Rehkow
Holder
1. Hayden Livingston OR Ryan Rehkow
Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Miles Davis
Punt Return
1. Dax Milne
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Gunner Romney
