BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Louisiana Tech

BYU is 2-0 as they prepare for another game on Friday night. BYU released their official depth chart against Louisiana Tech:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney Jaren Hall

Zach Wilson had a career night against the Troy Trojans - I expect another big performance from Wilson on Friday.

Running Back

Lopini Katoa OR Tyler Allgeier

Following the injury to Jackson McChesney, BYU really needs these running backs to stay healthy. Sione Finau, who tore his ACL last year, will be available very soon. Finau led BYU in rushing last season.

Full Back

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Quick shoutout to the full backs - they played really well against Troy. Masen Wake had two touchdowns and Kyle Griffitts had a reception with some yards after the catch.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Kody Epps

Gunner Romney Keanu Hill OR Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Both Brayden Cosper and Kody Epps had their first receptions in a BYU uniform against Troy. I didn't see Chris Jackson on the sideline on Saturday - his absence is likely due to COVID-19 contract tracing. Dax Milne and Gunner Romney were the go-to receivers on Saturday, that probably won't change this week.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Lane Lunt

After losing Matt Bushman for the season, Isaac Rex assumed the starting responsibilities. Rex had his first career catch and touchdown reception against Troy. Lane Lunt moves into the backup tight end role.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Harris LaChance

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard

1. Chandon Herring

2. Connor Pay

Right Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Harris LaChance

Chandon Herring moved over to Right Guard as Tristen Hoge recovers from pneumonia. Blake Freeland moved into the starting position at right tackle.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. D'Angelo Mandell

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle

3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Jared Kapisi

3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis OR Micah Harper

2. Isaiah Herron

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

With Chaz Ah You out for the season, George Udo stepped in and played well against Troy. Caleb Crhistensen moves into the backup 'Cinco' role.



Micah Harper is now listed as a co-starter with Keenan Ellis at corner. Harper played a great game against Troy.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley OR Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Kavika Fonua



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Ben Bywater

BYU's linebackers have played very well in both games this season.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers

3. Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Lorenzo Fauatea OR Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri OR Lorenzo Fauatea

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa

2. Tyler Batty

3. Fisher Jackson



Like most position groups, BYU's defensive line looks much improved this season. Zac Dawe(1), Khyiris Tonga(2), and Tyler Batty(1) had sacks on Saturday.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Ryan Rehkow

Holder

1. Hayden Livingston OR Ryan Rehkow

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Dax Milne

2. Lopini Katoa

3. Gunner Romney

