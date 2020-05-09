CougsDaily
2020 Defensive Line: The Good, The Bad, & The Ratings

Casey Lundquist

BYU averaged 1.31 sacks per game last season. To put that number into perspective, there were 72 FBS teams that averaged at least 2 sacks per game last season. BYU, regardless of scheme, must create more pressure on the Quarterback in 2020. Today, let's take a closer look at the Defensive Line to understand who is coming, who is returning, and how highly these players were rated as recruits.

byu-football-2020-roster-defensive-line

Image Note: The visualization excludes unrated players and any player that received a composite score of less than .75. The graphs show the 247 composite score on the y axis and the eligibility on the x axis. 

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • 92 Tyler Batty - 0.8146

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • 99 Zac Dawe - 0.8478

  • 93 Bracken El-Bakri - NA

  • 55 Lorenzo Fauatea - 0.8451

  • 44 Seleti Fevaleaki - 0.8113

  • 48 Solofa Funa - 0.8096

  • 73 Caden Haws - 0.7958

  • 21 Hirkley Latu – 0.8287

  • 58 Uriah Leiataua - 0.8381

  • 94 Freddy Livai - 0.8246

  • 62 Atunaisa Mahe - 0.7731

  • 45 Darius McFarland - 0.8366

  • 39 Alex Miskela - 0.7889

  • 88 Alema Pilimai - 0.8405

  • 98 Gabe Summers - NA

  • 57 Alden Tofa - 0.863

  • 95 Khyiris Tonga - 0.7667

  • 51 Jeddy Tuiloma - NA

  • 91 Earl Tuioti-Mariner - 0.7814

2020 Signees

  • TBD Tuipulotu Lai - 0.8299

Other Newcomers

  • 96 Garred Blanthorn - NA
  • 77 Fisher Jackson - NA
  • 78 Andrew Slack - NA

The Good Khyiris Tonga decided to forego the NFL draft and return for his Senior season. He will be the anchor of a Defensive Line that will feature more four-down fronts in 2020.

BYU has a few young players with the potential to boost the pass rush for the Cougars. Tyler Batty, Alema Pilimai (who moved from TE), Seleti Fevaleaki, Fisher Jackson, and Tuipulotu Lai are a few that come to mind.

The Bad This group lacks a proven pass rusher heading into this season – BYU ranked 117 in team sacks last year. Kalani Sitake wants BYU to be a more disruptive defense, the first step to becoming a disruptive defense is creating havoc up front.

The Ratings Interestingly, the lowest-rated (excluding walk-ons) player along the Defensive Line out of high school was Khyiris Tonga; Tonga is now the best NFL prospect on Defense. BYU rarely signs four-star prospects along the Defensive Line so player development will be paramount. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Casey Lundquist
Casey Lundquist

Editor

RobKL
RobKL said: How does BYU’s lower sacks avg. relate to turn overs? In other words, with less pressure on Quarterbacks, does BYU rank lower also against FBS Teams in turn overs?

Good question. The answer is a little surprising. Team sacks was not correlated with turnovers forced last year for BYU. BYU ranked #14 in turnovers forced last season.

RobKL
RobKL

How does BYU’s lower sacks avg. relate to turn overs? In other words, with less pressure on Quarterbacks, does BYU rank lower also against FBS Teams in turn overs?

