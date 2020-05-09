2020 Defensive Line: The Good, The Bad, & The Ratings
Casey Lundquist
BYU averaged 1.31 sacks per game last season. To put that number into perspective, there were 72 FBS teams that averaged at least 2 sacks per game last season. BYU, regardless of scheme, must create more pressure on the Quarterback in 2020. Today, let's take a closer look at the Defensive Line to understand who is coming, who is returning, and how highly these players were rated as recruits.
Image Note: The visualization excludes unrated players and any player that received a composite score of less than .75. The graphs show the 247 composite score on the y axis and the eligibility on the x axis.
Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)
92 Tyler Batty - 0.8146
Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)
NA
Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)
99 Zac Dawe - 0.8478
93 Bracken El-Bakri - NA
55 Lorenzo Fauatea - 0.8451
44 Seleti Fevaleaki - 0.8113
48 Solofa Funa - 0.8096
73 Caden Haws - 0.7958
21 Hirkley Latu – 0.8287
58 Uriah Leiataua - 0.8381
94 Freddy Livai - 0.8246
62 Atunaisa Mahe - 0.7731
45 Darius McFarland - 0.8366
39 Alex Miskela - 0.7889
88 Alema Pilimai - 0.8405
98 Gabe Summers - NA
57 Alden Tofa - 0.863
95 Khyiris Tonga - 0.7667
51 Jeddy Tuiloma - NA
91 Earl Tuioti-Mariner - 0.7814
2020 Signees
- TBD Tuipulotu Lai - 0.8299
Other Newcomers
- 96 Garred Blanthorn - NA
- 77 Fisher Jackson - NA
- 78 Andrew Slack - NA
The Good – Khyiris Tonga decided to forego the NFL draft and return for his Senior season. He will be the anchor of a Defensive Line that will feature more four-down fronts in 2020.
BYU has a few young players with the potential to boost the pass rush for the Cougars. Tyler Batty, Alema Pilimai (who moved from TE), Seleti Fevaleaki, Fisher Jackson, and Tuipulotu Lai are a few that come to mind.
The Bad – This group lacks a proven pass rusher heading into this season – BYU ranked 117 in team sacks last year. Kalani Sitake wants BYU to be a more disruptive defense, the first step to becoming a disruptive defense is creating havoc up front.
The Ratings – Interestingly, the lowest-rated (excluding walk-ons) player along the Defensive Line out of high school was Khyiris Tonga; Tonga is now the best NFL prospect on Defense. BYU rarely signs four-star prospects along the Defensive Line so player development will be paramount.
