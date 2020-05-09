2020 Defensive Line: The Good, The Bad, & The Ratings

BYU averaged 1.31 sacks per game last season. To put that number into perspective, there were 72 FBS teams that averaged at least 2 sacks per game last season. BYU, regardless of scheme, must create more pressure on the Quarterback in 2020. Today, let's take a closer look at the Defensive Line to understand who is coming, who is returning, and how highly these players were rated as recruits.

Image Note: The visualization excludes unrated players and any player that received a composite score of less than .75. The graphs show the 247 composite score on the y axis and the eligibility on the x axis.

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

92 Tyler Batty - 0.8146

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

99 Zac Dawe - 0.8478

93 Bracken El-Bakri - NA

55 Lorenzo Fauatea - 0.8451

44 Seleti Fevaleaki - 0.8113

48 Solofa Funa - 0.8096

73 Caden Haws - 0.7958

21 Hirkley Latu – 0.8287

58 Uriah Leiataua - 0.8381

94 Freddy Livai - 0.8246

62 Atunaisa Mahe - 0.7731

45 Darius McFarland - 0.8366

39 Alex Miskela - 0.7889

88 Alema Pilimai - 0.8405

98 Gabe Summers - NA

57 Alden Tofa - 0.863

95 Khyiris Tonga - 0.7667

51 Jeddy Tuiloma - NA

91 Earl Tuioti-Mariner - 0.7814

2020 Signees

TBD Tuipulotu Lai - 0.8299

Other Newcomers

96 Garred Blanthorn - NA

77 Fisher Jackson - NA

78 Andrew Slack - NA

The Good – Khyiris Tonga decided to forego the NFL draft and return for his Senior season. He will be the anchor of a Defensive Line that will feature more four-down fronts in 2020.

BYU has a few young players with the potential to boost the pass rush for the Cougars. Tyler Batty, Alema Pilimai (who moved from TE), Seleti Fevaleaki, Fisher Jackson, and Tuipulotu Lai are a few that come to mind.

The Bad – This group lacks a proven pass rusher heading into this season – BYU ranked 117 in team sacks last year. Kalani Sitake wants BYU to be a more disruptive defense, the first step to becoming a disruptive defense is creating havoc up front.

The Ratings – Interestingly, the lowest-rated (excluding walk-ons) player along the Defensive Line out of high school was Khyiris Tonga; Tonga is now the best NFL prospect on Defense. BYU rarely signs four-star prospects along the Defensive Line so player development will be paramount.

