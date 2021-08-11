2021 BYU Football Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Missing

BYU is set to kick off the 2021 season in 25 days against the University of Arizona. Last week, BYU released its 2021 fall camp roster. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the 2021 roster, including the notable players were missing from the roster.

First, a general note about those players that were missing from the fall camp roster. On the first day of fall camp, Coach Sitake said multiple players were excluded due to injury. Once the semester starts and BYU is allowed to expand its roster, multiple players are expected to return to the official roster.

Without further ado, let's dive in!

Quarterbacks

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

15 - Nick Billoups

11 - Cade Fennegan

Returning Players (Number, Name)

17 - Jacob Conover

3 - Jaren Hall

10 - Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters

19 - Rhett Reilly

16 - Baylor Romney

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

Missing

12 - Jake Jensen

The Good - All things considered, BYU's quarterback room is in a great spot. Lest we forget, it was only four years ago when Tanner Mangum, Beau Hoge, Koy Detmer, and Joe Critchlow played meaningful snaps for BYU at quarterback. Following the 2017 season, head coach Kalani Sitake committed to recruiting quarterbacks, and those recruiting efforts have paid off.

After losing Zach Wilson to the NFL, three players are competing for the starting job at quarterback: Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, and Baylor Romney. While Jaren Hall is viewed by many (including this author) as the likely starter against Arizona, players like Jacob Conover and Baylor Romney are capable options for BYU.

The Bad - Jaren Hall has started two games at quarterback for BYU. However, he has yet to finish a game as BYU's starting quarterback. Until Hall is able to play multiple games injury-free, injury concerns will loom.

The Missing - Jake Jensen, who came to BYU as a PWO from Pleasant Grove, entered the transfer portal following spring practices. Jensen was buried on the depth chart, but sources have indicated that his talent stood out during the spring. Those opinions was validated after Jensen entered the transfer portal and enrolled at a junior college, where he received an offer from Cal shortly thereafter.

Running Backs

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

25 - Tyler Allgeier

19 - Miles Davis

22 - Mason Fakahua

4 - Lopini Katoa

21 - Jackson McChesney

26 - Beau Robinson

7 - Hinckley Ropati

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

Missing

20 - Sione Finau

The Good - BYU will feature a dynamic duo at running back this season. Tyler Allgeier is an explosive running back that ran for over 1,100 yards last season. If he plays two more seasons at BYU, he will be one of BYU's all-time leading rushers. Lopini Katoa, who was listed as the co-starter coming out of spring, has been one of BYU's most consistent players over the last three seasons. Katoa has racked up over 1,900 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns dating back to 2018.

The Bad - BYU has struggled to keep running backs healthy over the last few seasons. Last year was no exception - Hinckley Ropati and Jackson McChesney suffered season-ending injuries before the end of the Navy game. Keeping running backs healthy could be the difference between 6-7 wins or 8-9 wins in 2021.

The Missing - Sione Finau was not on the fall camp roster. His name, however, can still be found on the online roster. Finau could potentially rejoin the team in a few weeks.

Wide Receivers

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

27 - Chase Roberts

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

12 - Puka Nacua



45 - Samson Nacua

Returning Players (Number, Name)

26 - Jacob Boren

85 - Brayden Cosper

0 - Kody Epps

88 - Terence Fall

36 - Talmage Gunther

1 - Keanu Hill

5 - Chris Jackson

89 - Kade Moore

23 - Hobbs Nyberg

2 - Neil Pau'u

18 - Gunner Romney

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

86 - Maguire Anderson

28 Tanner Wall

Missing

30 - Luc Andrada

The Good - BYU's group of 2021 wide receivers is one of the deepest in program history. Whether Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, or Baylor Romney wins the starting job, the wide receivers have the talent to ease the burden placed on BYU's starting quarterback.

Gunner Romney and Neil Pau'u are two proven players that will play vital roles this season. After those two, there are as many as eight or nine players that could compete for playing time. Transfers Samson Nacua and Puka Nacua are the favorites to see significant playing time.

The Bad - Perhaps the only downside to BYU's depth at wide receiver is the limited number of reps for each player. BYU has multiple young wide receivers like Chase Roberts, Terence Fall, and Kody Epps that could benefit from game experience. Of all the problems to have, this is one is not too bad.

The Missing - Luc Andrada bounced around a few different positions during his time at BYU. After playing wide receiver during the spring, the Colorado native and track star entered the transfer portal.

Tight Ends

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

32 - Dallin Holker

97 - Ethan Erickson

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

82 - Bentley Hanshaw

80 - Lane Lunt

83 - Isaac Rex

13 - Masen Wake

96 - Carter Wheat

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

79 - Ben Ward

Missing

35 - Ben Tuipulotu

32 - Hank Tuipulotu

The Good -

BYU has great depth at tight end this season. Are you sensing the theme? BYU has great depth at the skill positions.



Isaac Rex, who led the team in receiving touchdowns last season, will be a staple on this year's offense. Returned missionary Dallin Holker has impressed through the first week of camp. Masen Wake will play an important role once again as a hybrid fullback/tight end. Players like Bentley Hanshaw and Carter Wheat could see the field as well.

The Bad -

Isaac Rex's dance moves. Just kidding. Or maybe not?

The Missing - Brothers Ben Tuipulotu and Hank Tuipulotu were excluded from the fall camp roster. Hank suffered back-to-back season-ending ACL injuries during his first two seasons at BYU.

Offensive Lineman

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

74 - Campbell Barrington

67 - Brock Gunderson



77 - Donovan Hanna

73 - Tysen Lewis

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

63 - Dylan Rollins

Transfers (Number, Name)

60 - Tyler Little

78 - Cade Parrish

Returning Players (Number, Name)

56 - Clark Barrington

66 - James Empey

71 - Blake Freeland

75 - JT Gentry

64 - Brayden Keim

76 - Harris LaChance

70 - Connor Pay

52 - Joe Tukuafu

69 - Seth Willis

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

62 - Cooper McMullin

Missing

65 - Chandler Bird

NA - Elia Migao

50 - Burke Parker

61 - Keanu Saleapaga

68 - Mo Unutoa

The Good - According to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, BYU enters fall camp with six proven players along the offensive line. Those six are James Empey, Clark Barrington, Blake Freeland, Harris LaChance, Connor Pay, and Joe Tukuafu. Coming out of spring practices, the offensive line was the only position group to name outright starters at every position:

Left tackle: Blake Freeland

Left guard: Clark Barrington

Center: James Empey

Right guard: Connor Pay

Right tackle: Harris LaChance

This group will have a chance to gel before BYU takes on Arizona on September 4th.

The Bad - After those six players, BYU lacks proven depth at the backup positions. If one of the tackles suffers an injury, BYU will be forced to play someone without game experience.

The Missing - There were multiple offensive lineman missing from the fall camp roster. 2021 signees Elia Migao and Enoka Migao did not appear on the roster. With every day that passes, it becomes more and more likely that they won't enroll until January.

Keanu Saleapaga and Mo Unutoa were missing from both the fall roster and the online roster, indicating a return to the program might be unlikely. Having Saleapaga and Unutoa would have bolstered BYU's depth at the tackle positions.

Defensive Lineman

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

92 - Tyler Batty

55 - Lorenzo Fauatea

95 - Caden Haws

53 - Fisher Jackson

58 - Uriah Leiataua

62 - Atunaisa Mahe

98 - Gabe Summers

45 - Pepe Tanuvasa

91 - Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2020 Grayshirts

57 - Josh Larsen

94 - John Nelson

Other Newcomers

97 - Hunter Greer

93 - Blake Mangelson

42 - Mike Petty

59 - Joshua Singh

Missing

44 - Seleti Fevaleaki

94 - Freddy Livai

NA - Enoka Migao

48 - Alex Muti

99 - Alema Pilimai

78 - Andrew Slack

51 - Alden Tofa

NA Brooks Maile

NA Cade Albright

The Good - Despite losing multiple players to the NFL last season, BYU's defensive line returns multiple proven players. Tyler Batty, Lorenzo Fauataea, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Atunaisa Mahe, and Uriah Leaiataua were named the starters coming out of spring - all of those guys have played critical snaps for BYU.

The Bad - Albeit not as severe as the offensive line, the depth along the defensive line is concerning. There were multiple defensive lineman missing from the fall camp roster.

The Missing - Nine defensive lineman were missing from the fall camp roster.

Seleti Fevaleaki: Entered the transfer portal earlier this year. Freddy Livai: Livai was missing from both the fall camp roster and online roster. Enoka Migao: Already discussed, it appears he and his brother will target a January enrollment. Alex Muti: Unknown. Muti signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. Alema Pilimai: Pilimai is still listed on the online roster, but he is not on the fall roster. Andrew Slack: Slack was excluded from both rosters. Alden Tofa: Perhaps the most notable name missing from this list. Tofa was in a position to earn more playing time this season. His name is still on the online roster. Brooks Maile: Maile signed with BYU in 2019 before leaving to serve a mission. He will likely join the program in January. Cade Albright: Same situation as Brooks Maile.

Linebackers

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

37 - Isaac Matua

47 - Viliami Tausinga

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

36 - Cade Hoke

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

33 - Ben Bywater

23 - Theo Dawson

46 - Drew Jensen

38 - Jackson Kaufusi

41 - Keenan Pili

54 - Kade Pupunu

31 - Max Tooley

49 - Payton Wilgar

34 - Josh Wilson

2020 Grayshirts

NA

Other Newcomers

50 - Jacob Bosco

Missing

52 - Preston Lewis

NA Michael Daley

The Good - BYU returns proven playmakers at linebacker, and the linebackers have the potential to be the strength of BYU's defense this season. Keenan Pili, Max Tooley, and Payton Wilgar have been starters for multiple seasons at BYU. Ben Bywater, Drew Jensen, and Josh Wilson also saw playing time last season.

The Bad - x

The Missing - Preston Lewis signed with BYU as part of the 2017 signing class. He was excluded from both the online roster and BYU roster, meaning his time at BYU might have come to a close.

Defensive Backs

Credit: BYU Photo

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

15 - Jaylon Vickers

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

30 - Quenton Rice

Transfers (Number, Name)

18 - Kaleb Hayes

0 - Jakob Robinson

Returning Players (Number, Name)

3 - Chaz Ah You

19 - Javelle Brown

4 - Caleb Christensen

17 - Matthew Criddle

2 - Keenan Ellis

22 - Ammon Hannemann

11 - Isaiah Herron

43 - Jared Kapisi

28 - Hayden Livingston

5 - D'Angelo Mandell

24 - Jason Money

12 - Malik Moore

26 - Mitchell Price

10 - Morgan Pyper

35 - Ethan Slade

7 - George Udo

29 - Shamon Willis

2020 Grayshirts

21 - Dean Jones

Other Newcomers

32 - Nick Nethercott

Missing

25 - Talan Alfrey

1 - Micah Harper

13 - Jaques Wilson



16 - Wes Wright

27 - Tavita Gagnier

The Good - BYU returns a lot of experience at cornerback, and they added additional depth in transfers Kaleb Hayes and Jakob Robinson. BYU's depth at CB has improved substantially under Kalani Sitake.

The Bad - At safety, the depth (at least on paper) is more concerning. Chaz Ah You, Malik Moore, and Hayden Livingston, and George Udo have played in critical moments for BYU. After that, BYU will turn to unproven players if injuries arise.

The Missing - Multiple defensive backs are missing from the roster, and most of them are due to injury. Micah Harper suffered an injury during the spring. Tavita Gagnier suffered an injury days before fall camp, and Talan Alfrey suffered an injury that will keep him out of camp.