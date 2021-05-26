2022 BYU Football Commits

The college football world is about to enter peak recruiting season. On June 1, the recruiting dead period finally ends, and recruits will be able to meet with coaches on campus for the first time since the sports world shut down due to COVID-19.

BYU only signed 16 players as part of the 2021 recruiting class, and the 2022 class could be even smaller. BYU already has six players committed in the 2022 class. Therefore, spots are running out in the 2022 class. With so few spots available in the class, BYU is trying to be very calculated when extending scholarship offers and accepting commitments.

June will be recruiting heavy, so let's review the existing six commits before we get into a lot of recruiting content. Below is the updated list of 2022 BYU commits.

Noah Moeaki

Position: TE/LB

School: American Fork High School

Measurables: 6'3, 205 lbs.

Competing Offers: Air Force, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Noah Moeaki has been committed to BYU for well over a year - he committed to BYU only a few days after receiving a BYU offer. The talented prospect out of American Fork could play tight end, linebacker, or maybe even defensive end at the next level. He is the son a John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994.

Jarinn Kalama

Position: WR/DB/LB

School: Wasatch High School

Measurables: 6'3, 200 lbs.

Competing Offers: Air Force, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

There's a lot to like about Kalama's game, regardless of where he lines up at the next level. Kalama could play on either side of the ball at BYU.

Maika Kaufusi

Position: S/LB

School: Alta High School

Measurables: 6'3, 180 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Another BYU recruiting class, another talented Kaufusi. Maika Kaufusi is a long versatile athlete who could end up at linebacker or safety at BYU. Maiaka is the younger brother of Isaiah Kaufusi and Jaxson Kaufusi.

In case you haven't noticed, versatility is a theme in the 2022 class.

Micah Wilson

Position: LB

School: Corner Canyon High School

Measurables: 6'3, 205 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Micah is the younger brother of Zach Wilson and Josh Wilson. Like his older brother Josh, Micah has great instincts at linebacker.

Cannon DeVries

Position: WR/RB/S

School: Weber High School

Measurables: 6'0, 165 lbs.

Competing Offers: Colorado, Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Cannon DeVries committed to BYU in March. DeVries, an athlete that plays both wide receiver and safety for Weber High School, is listed at 6'0, 160 pounds. DeVries' recruitment was accelerating a few weeks before he committed to the Cougars - he had received an offer from Colorado one day before he received an offer from BYU.

Liutai Kinikini

Position: LB/DL

School: West High School

Measurables: 6'3, 200 lbs.

Competing Offers: Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Liutai Kinikini is a versatile athlete out of West High School. He will likely end up along the defensive line for BYU.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI