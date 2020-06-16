An Early Look at Future BYU Football Schedules

BYU football is no stranger to front-loaded schedules. In 2020, BYU will face four P5 teams in September. Front-loaded schedules and multiple P5 opponents are consistent themes among future BYU schedules. Today, let's look at every game BYU has scheduled until 2026.

Source: FBS Schedules

2020

09/03 - at Utah

09/12 - Michigan State

09/19 - at Arizona State

09/26 - at Minnesota

10/02 - Utah State

10/10 - Missouri

10/16 - Houston

10/24 - at Northern Illinois

11/06 - at Boise State

11/14 - San Diego State

11/21 - North Alabama

11/28 - at Stanford

2021

09/02 - vs Arizona (in Las Vegas, NV)

09/11 - Utah

09/18 - Arizona State

09/24 - USF

10/01 - at Utah State

10/09 - Boise State

10/16 - at Baylor

10/23 - at Washington State

10/30 - Virginia

11/13 - Idaho State

11/20 - at Georgia Southern

11/27 - at USC

2022

09/10 - Baylor

09/17 - at Oregon

09/24 - Wyoming

09/30 - Utah State

10/15 - Arkansas

10/22 - at Liberty

11/05 - at Boise State

11/19 - Dixie State

11/26 - at Stanford

TBA - East Carolina

2023

09/02 - Tennessee

09/09 - at Virginia

09/23 - at Arkansas

09/29 - Rice

10/07 - at Houston

10/21 - Boise State

11/04 - UNLV

11/11 - at UCF

11/18 - Southern Utah

11/25 - at USC

2024

08/31 - UCF

09/07 - at Utah

09/14 - Hawaii

09/28 - at Wyoming

10/12 - Georgia Southern

10/19 - at East Carolina

11/02 - at UNLV

11/09 - at NC State

2025

09/06 - at Hawaii

09/13 - Stanford

09/20 - Minnesota

09/27 - at Rice

10/25 - at Boise State

11/01 - Virginia

11/08 - at Fresno State

TBA - Utah

2026

09/12 - Arizona

09/19 - at Utah

09/26 - at Virginia Tech

11/07 - Boise State

11/28 - at Stanford

