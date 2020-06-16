An Early Look at Future BYU Football Schedules
Casey Lundquist
BYU football is no stranger to front-loaded schedules. In 2020, BYU will face four P5 teams in September. Front-loaded schedules and multiple P5 opponents are consistent themes among future BYU schedules. Today, let's look at every game BYU has scheduled until 2026.
Source: FBS Schedules
2020
- 09/03 - at Utah
- 09/12 - Michigan State
- 09/19 - at Arizona State
- 09/26 - at Minnesota
- 10/02 - Utah State
- 10/10 - Missouri
- 10/16 - Houston
- 10/24 - at Northern Illinois
- 11/06 - at Boise State
- 11/14 - San Diego State
- 11/21 - North Alabama
- 11/28 - at Stanford
2021
- 09/02 - vs Arizona (in Las Vegas, NV)
- 09/11 - Utah
- 09/18 - Arizona State
- 09/24 - USF
- 10/01 - at Utah State
- 10/09 - Boise State
- 10/16 - at Baylor
- 10/23 - at Washington State
- 10/30 - Virginia
- 11/13 - Idaho State
- 11/20 - at Georgia Southern
- 11/27 - at USC
2022
- 09/10 - Baylor
- 09/17 - at Oregon
- 09/24 - Wyoming
- 09/30 - Utah State
- 10/15 - Arkansas
- 10/22 - at Liberty
- 11/05 - at Boise State
- 11/19 - Dixie State
- 11/26 - at Stanford
- TBA - East Carolina
2023
- 09/02 - Tennessee
- 09/09 - at Virginia
- 09/23 - at Arkansas
- 09/29 - Rice
- 10/07 - at Houston
- 10/21 - Boise State
- 11/04 - UNLV
- 11/11 - at UCF
- 11/18 - Southern Utah
- 11/25 - at USC
2024
- 08/31 - UCF
- 09/07 - at Utah
- 09/14 - Hawaii
- 09/28 - at Wyoming
- 10/12 - Georgia Southern
- 10/19 - at East Carolina
- 11/02 - at UNLV
- 11/09 - at NC State
2025
- 09/06 - at Hawaii
- 09/13 - Stanford
- 09/20 - Minnesota
- 09/27 - at Rice
- 10/25 - at Boise State
- 11/01 - Virginia
- 11/08 - at Fresno State
- TBA - Utah
2026
- 09/12 - Arizona
- 09/19 - at Utah
- 09/26 - at Virginia Tech
- 11/07 - Boise State
- 11/28 - at Stanford
