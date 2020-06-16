CougsDaily
An Early Look at Future BYU Football Schedules

Casey Lundquist

BYU football is no stranger to front-loaded schedules. In 2020, BYU will face four P5 teams in September. Front-loaded schedules and multiple P5 opponents are consistent themes among future BYU schedules. Today, let's look at every game BYU has scheduled until 2026.

Source: FBS Schedules

2020

  • 09/03 - at Utah
  • 09/12 - Michigan State
  • 09/19 - at Arizona State
  • 09/26 - at Minnesota
  • 10/02 - Utah State
  • 10/10 - Missouri
  • 10/16 - Houston
  • 10/24 - at Northern Illinois
  • 11/06 - at Boise State
  • 11/14 - San Diego State
  • 11/21 - North Alabama
  • 11/28 - at Stanford

2021

  • 09/02 - vs Arizona (in Las Vegas, NV)
  • 09/11 - Utah
  • 09/18 - Arizona State
  • 09/24 - USF
  • 10/01 - at Utah State
  • 10/09 - Boise State
  • 10/16 - at Baylor
  • 10/23 - at Washington State
  • 10/30 - Virginia
  • 11/13 - Idaho State
  • 11/20 - at Georgia Southern
  • 11/27 - at USC

2022

  • 09/10 - Baylor
  • 09/17 - at Oregon
  • 09/24 - Wyoming
  • 09/30 - Utah State
  • 10/15 - Arkansas
  • 10/22 - at Liberty
  • 11/05 - at Boise State
  • 11/19 - Dixie State
  • 11/26 - at Stanford
  • TBA - East Carolina

2023

  • 09/02 - Tennessee
  • 09/09 - at Virginia
  • 09/23 - at Arkansas
  • 09/29 - Rice
  • 10/07 - at Houston
  • 10/21 - Boise State
  • 11/04 - UNLV
  • 11/11 - at UCF
  • 11/18 - Southern Utah
  • 11/25 - at USC

2024

  • 08/31 - UCF
  • 09/07 - at Utah
  • 09/14 - Hawaii
  • 09/28 - at Wyoming
  • 10/12 - Georgia Southern
  • 10/19 - at East Carolina
  • 11/02 - at UNLV
  • 11/09 - at NC State

2025

  • 09/06 - at Hawaii
  • 09/13 - Stanford
  • 09/20 - Minnesota
  • 09/27 - at Rice
  • 10/25 - at Boise State
  • 11/01 - Virginia
  • 11/08 - at Fresno State
  • TBA - Utah

2026

  • 09/12 - Arizona
  • 09/19 - at Utah
  • 09/26 - at Virginia Tech
  • 11/07 - Boise State
  • 11/28 - at Stanford

