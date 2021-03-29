Archives: Zach Wilson Imitates Patrick Mahomes for Touchdown against Houston

Down five points in the fourth quarter against Houston last season, BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes dialed up one of the best play calls in recent BYU history. BYU was deep inside enemy territory when Zach Wilson rolled to his right then shoveled a pass to Masen Wake who had a clean path to the endzone.

The play looked familiar, it was very similar to a play that the Kansas City Chiefs had run a few weeks prior against the Baltimore Ravens. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes found FB Anthony Sherman for a touchdown on Monday Night Football.

Like the Chiefs, BYU used their fullback and executed the play to perfection. Zach Wilson timed the pass perfectly, placing the ball right in Wake's chest when he turned around to receive the ball. Patrick Mahomes took note of the well-executed play shortly after on social media:

Some BYU fans might not know that former BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. After the game, Coach Mateos confirmed that the play design was inspired by Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Mateos announced on social media that the play was named "Chiefs" in BYU's playbook.

BYU would go on to outscore Houston 22-0 in the fourth quarter and win 43-26. BYU improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2008 with that win over Houston.

