Arrival of Most 2020 BYU Football Signees Pushed to Early July

BYU signed 30(!) players as part of the 2020 signing class. Of the 30, 14 will be on the roster in the fall. Prior to COVID-19, the plan was for each of these players to report to campus by June 21. Now, most of the 2020 signees won't report until July 6. Here's a list of the 2020 signees that will be on the roster and when they will report to campus.

Pushed to July 6:

Miles Davis - WR/CB

Davis is a dual-sport athlete who also excels in track. Davis brings raw speed that BYU has struggled to recruit over the past few years. He could play on both sides of the ball.

Micah Harper - DB

Defensive Back out of Arizona whose versatility stands out on film. You can see him lining up at DB, QB, WR, RB, PR, and KR in his Senior highlight film.

Kody Epps - WR

BYU's highest-rated signee of the 2020 class. Epps was extremely productive at the highest level of high school football.

Terence Fall - WR

Fall came to California as a foreign exchange student to pursue his dream of playing college football. Fall is relatively new to the game of football, but he has the athleticism and frame to become a contributor at BYU.

Josh Wilson - LB

Brother of BYU QB, Zach Wilson. Wilson is slightly undersized but he is a very smart football player.

Alex Muti - LB/DL

Muti could end up at DL or LB depending on what his body does. Muti can grow into a role at BYU but I expect him to need a few years of development.

Petey Tuipulotu - DB

Petey will be one of three Tuipulotu brothers on the 2020 roster. Petey's brothers Hank and Ben are Tight Ends for BYU. Petey is in Provo but waiting for the green light to start practicing.

On Campus Already

Jacques Wilson - DB

Physical Cornerback out of West Los Angeles Junior College. Wilson has two years of eligibility remaining. Wilson will add depth to the secondary.

Devonta'e Henry-Cole - RB

Henry-Cole is a graduate transfer from the University of Utah - he will compete for the starting job during fall camp.

Sol-Jay Maiava - QB

Dual-threat QB who won the offensive MVP of the Polynesian bowl in January. Maiava is a great athlete who joins a loaded QB room.

Chris Jackson - WR

Jackson is a JC Wide Receiver out of California. Jackson is fast and will be able to stretch the field - something that BYU has lacked the last few seasons.

Unconfirmed

While Sports Illustrated hasn't been able to officially confirm, these are the players that we believe have also been pushed to the first week of July:

Tuipulotu Lai - DL

Versatile DL out of Hawaii who stayed under the radar as a recruit. Lai has the potential to be a good player for BYU.

Bruce Garrett - RB

Garrett was a very productive RB in a highly-competitive league in Texas. Garrett might not find a role as a True Freshman, but I expect him to be a big contributor by the time he graduates.

John Nelson - DL

DL out of Salem Hill high school. Cousin of former USC great, Porter Gustin.

