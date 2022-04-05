Skip to main content

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Announces Plans to Step Away

When BYU joins the Big 12, a new commission of the conference could be leading the way

On Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that he will be stepping away from his role as Commissioner later this year "after a decade of leading the league and securing its long-term future as one of the five major collegiate athletics conferences." Bowlsby was appointed Commissioner of the Big 12 back in 2012. He was the Commissioner when the Big 12 explored expansion in 2016 before deciding against it, and he was the commissioner that helped the Big 12 invite BYU, Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati to join the conference.

USATSI_16405159_168390393_lowres (2)

He will remain Commissioner of the Big 12 "until the appointment of a new Commissioner. By the time BYU is competing as a member of the Big 12, the Big 12 could have a new Commissioner in place.

“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as Commissioner, as well as in my career,” Bowlsby said in the official press release.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements," Bowslby continued. "I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future. As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12’s future ongoing success.”

Bowlsby's Legacy from a BYU Perspective

Before BYU was invited to the Big 12 last September, Bob Bowlsby was viewed as the Commissioner that closed the door on BYU in 2016. But his legacy (at least from the perspective of BYU fans) took an 180 degree turn when BYU was invited to join the conference on September 10, 2021. Commissioner Bowlsby will forever be remembered by BYU fans as the Big 12 Commissioner that invited BYU to join the Big 12.  

Nationally speaking, Bob Bowlsby will be remembered as the Commissioner that weathered the storm when the Big 12 lost Texas A&M, Colorado, Nebraska, and Missouri, and then again when Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC. He kept the Big 12 alive against all odds.

In the end, BYU's relationship with Bowlsby resulted in an invitation to join a Power Five conference. And for that reason, Bob Bowlsby will forever be remembered in Provo.

Lopini Katoa vs Utah State in royal classic away

Narrowing Down the Options on BYU's 2023 Schedule

BYU's 2023 schedule is coming into focus

By Casey Lundquist4 hours ago
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State in royal classic away

Ranking the 18 Uniforms BYU Has Worn in the Independence Era

BYU has introduced 11 new uniform combinations in the last three seasons

By Casey Lundquist6 hours ago
Malachi Riley Headshot

Four-Star WR Malachi Riley Talks BYU Visit and Recruitment

BYU was the first school to offer Riley a scholarship clear back in 2019

By Casey LundquistApr 1, 2022
Tausili Akana Headshot

Four-Star Prospect Tausili Akana Talks BYU Visit

Akana was in attendance for BYU's alumni game on Thursday night

By Casey LundquistApr 1, 2022
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

BYU to Host Some Highly-Touted Recruits on the Last Day of Spring Camp

Multiple highly-touted prospects will be in attendance for BYU's final Spring practice

By Casey LundquistMar 30, 2022
jackson bowers headshot

Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Talks BYU Visit

Bowers is weighing offers from over 20 schools

By Casey LundquistMar 30, 2022
Conover, Jacob _W3_1937

BYU Football News & Notes: 3.29.2022

Some notes on the happenings in the world of BYU football

By Casey LundquistMar 29, 2022
West Virginia Big 12 logo

Quantifying the Impact of the Big 12 Invite on BYU's Recruiting Efforts

BYU has experienced a recruiting boost since accepting the Big 12 invitation

By Casey LundquistMar 29, 2022