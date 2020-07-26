CougsDaily
Top Stories
News
Lavell's Lounge

Breaking: BYU Football Lands Bentley Redden

Casey Lundquist

Bentley Redden is the kind of player that coaches dream of at BYU. Redden plays both Defensive End and Tight End at a high level. His Dad, Matt Redden, was a Defensive End for BYU in early 90's. Redden is 6'5 with great athleticism - he could excel on both sides of the ball at the next level. On top of that, he has a 4.3 GPA. BYU was Redden's first offer, but schools across the country have taken notice. Redden now had more than 15 scholarship offers on the table. Today, Redden committed to BYU. Redden will enroll at BYU after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

After looking at his film, I think Redden could excel at either Tight End or Defensive End at the next level. Here a few things that stand out:

Tight End

Redden runs good routes and catches the ball away from his body making him a reliable target. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that coaches like his "catch radius on the offensive side of the ball given [his] size." He possesses all the tools to be a great pass catcher at the next level.

Another thing that stands out - Redden is a willing blocker. He has the frame to add weight and become a well-rounded Tight End at the FBS level.

Defensive End

Redden has great speed coming off the edge. His high motor and pursuit stand out on film which is one thing that college coaches frequently bring up about Redden's game. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches also like his spin move. Lastly, Redden is physical. He hits hard and doesn't shy away from contact.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Set to Begin Fall Practices on Monday

BYU Football is back tomorrow.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Makes the Cut for Kingsley Suamataia

Kingsley Suamataia released his top seven schools and BYU made the cut.

Casey Lundquist

Relive BYU Football's Win Over Tennessee

Watch the highlights from BYU's 2019 comeback victory against Tennessee.

Casey Lundquist

Jon Rothstein Ranks BYU Basketball Second in WCC Heading into the Season

Jon Rothstein is a basketball insider for CBS Sports.

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

BYU Football Offers OL Dylan Rollins

Dylan Rollins is the highest-rated recruit in the state of Montana.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Relive BYU Football's Win Over Boise State

Watch the highlights from BYU's 2019 home win against undefeated Boise State.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football 2021 Commits: Late July Edition

The full list of the upcoming BYU recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

Three Reasons for Optimism if BYU Faces Alabama

Here are 3 reasons why the Cougars could be “ready to go” against Alabama in Week 1

Max Clark

by

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Jovesa Damuni Commits to BYU Football

Jovesa Damuni is a Running Back from Northern Utah.

Casey Lundquist

Relive BYU Football's Win Over USC

Watch the highlights from BYU's first 2019 home win against ranked USC.

Casey Lundquist