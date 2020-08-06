Breaking: BYU Football to Start Season Against Navy on Labor Day

BYU Football just announced their first opponent of the 2020 season - the Naval Academy. The game will be a nationally featured game on ESPN in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Most notably, the game will be played on Labor Day, September 7th.

This will be the first time these two teams have met since 1989. Overall, the two programs have played two times with both teams winning one game each. (Source) Navy is coming off a successful 11-2 2019 campaign. Their two losses came at the hands of Notre Dame and Memphis. They finished the 2019 season in the Autozone Liberty Bowl where they beat Kansas State 20-17.

BYU finished the 2019 season at 7-6 with a disappointing loss in the Hawaii Bowl.

BYU was originally scheduled to kickoff the season against in-state rival Utah. The game was canceled, however, when the PAC-12 decided to play a conference-only schedule in 2020. BYU's original schedule included six P5 games, all of which have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19. BYU now has seven games scheduled for 2020:

@Navy - 9/7

Utah State - 10/2

Houston - 10/16

@Northern Illinois - 10/14

@Boise State - 11/6

San Diego State - 11/14

North Alabama - 11/21

