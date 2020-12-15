BYU football just landed another commitment in the 2021 recruiting class. John Henry Daley, brother of 2019 BYU signee Michael Daley, just committed to the Cougars. Daley is a Defensive End out of Lone Peak High School. BYU was Daley's first scholarship offer in March of 2019 - he picked BYU over offers from Washington State, Stanford, UNLV, and Colorado State.

Daley had 22 sacks as a senior which led the state of Utah. Daley is a consensus three-star recruit. After his fantastic senior season, Daley went from a low three-star recruit to a high three-star recruit and he earned an offer from Stanford along the way.

Courtesty of Twitter @JohnHenryDaley1

Film Review

First and foremost, Daley will bring his pass rushing ability to BYU's defensive line. At 6-4, he has the length, physicality, and quickness to cause problems off the edge. Daley's game extends beyond his physical attributes - he uses a variety of pass rushing moves and a relentless motor to get to the Quarterback.

Daley is a really important piece of this 2021 BYU recruiting class. Check out his film below:

BYU is building a fantastic class at defensive end. Enoka Migao is a DE commit who holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon State. Logan Fano is a BYU commit - Fano chose the Cougars over Utah, Washington, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin among others.

Both Fano and Daley will immediately serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after they graduate. Migao will play immediately.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI