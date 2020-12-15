BREAKING: BYU Football Lands Commitment From DE John Henry Daley
Casey Lundquist
BYU football just landed another commitment in the 2021 recruiting class. John Henry Daley, brother of 2019 BYU signee Michael Daley, just committed to the Cougars. Daley is a Defensive End out of Lone Peak High School. BYU was Daley's first scholarship offer in March of 2019 - he picked BYU over offers from Washington State, Stanford, UNLV, and Colorado State.
Daley had 22 sacks as a senior which led the state of Utah. Daley is a consensus three-star recruit. After his fantastic senior season, Daley went from a low three-star recruit to a high three-star recruit and he earned an offer from Stanford along the way.
Film Review
First and foremost, Daley will bring his pass rushing ability to BYU's defensive line. At 6-4, he has the length, physicality, and quickness to cause problems off the edge. Daley's game extends beyond his physical attributes - he uses a variety of pass rushing moves and a relentless motor to get to the Quarterback.
Daley is a really important piece of this 2021 BYU recruiting class. Check out his film below:
BYU is building a fantastic class at defensive end. Enoka Migao is a DE commit who holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon State. Logan Fano is a BYU commit - Fano chose the Cougars over Utah, Washington, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin among others.
Both Fano and Daley will immediately serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after they graduate. Migao will play immediately.
