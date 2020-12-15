SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BREAKING: BYU Football Lands Commitment From DE  John Henry Daley

Casey Lundquist

BYU football just landed another commitment in the 2021 recruiting class. John Henry Daley, brother of 2019 BYU signee Michael Daley, just committed to the Cougars. Daley is a Defensive End out of Lone Peak High School. BYU was Daley's first scholarship offer in March of 2019 - he picked BYU over offers from Washington State, Stanford, UNLV, and Colorado State. 

Daley had 22 sacks as a senior which led the state of Utah. Daley is a consensus three-star recruit. After his fantastic senior season, Daley went from a low three-star recruit to a high three-star recruit and he earned an offer from Stanford along the way. 

John Henry Daley
Courtesty of Twitter @JohnHenryDaley1

Film Review

First and foremost, Daley will bring his pass rushing ability to BYU's defensive line. At 6-4, he has the length, physicality, and quickness to cause problems off the edge. Daley's game extends beyond his physical attributes - he uses a variety of pass rushing moves and a relentless motor to get to the Quarterback.  

Daley is a really important piece of this 2021 BYU recruiting class. Check out his film below:

BYU is building a fantastic class at defensive end. Enoka Migao is a DE commit who holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon State. Logan Fano is a BYU commit - Fano chose the Cougars over Utah, Washington, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin among others.

Both Fano and Daley will immediately serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after they graduate. Migao will play immediately. 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Reveals Uniform Against UCF

BYU equipment teased BYU's uniform combination for the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF.

Casey Lundquist

Cael Richardson Commits to BYU Football as PWO

Cael Richardson bet on himself when he committed to BYU as a PWO over scholarship offers from other schools.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Three Things to Know About the Boca Raton Bowl

BYU officially accepted an invitation to the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF on Monday.

Casey Lundquist

John Henry Daley to Make College Decision on Monday

One of BYU's top targets will make his college decision on Monday.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

The Good & The Bad from BYU's Victory Over SDSU

BYU improved to 10-1 on Saturday night with a win over San Diego State.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU Takes Down San Diego State on Senior Night

BYU improved to 10-1 with a 28-14 victory over SDSU on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist

BYU's Kalani Sitake Listed as Candidate for Vacant Arizona Job

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports listed Kalani Sitake as a candidate to replace Kevin Sumlin at Arizona.

Casey Lundquist

The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball's Victory Over Utah

BYU beat Utah by double digits at home on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Predictions: BYU vs San Diego State

Our staff predicts BYU's final regular season of the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Three Things to Know About San Diego State

Three things to know ahead of BYU-San Diego State on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist