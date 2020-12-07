SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Breaking: Dallin Havea Commits to BYU Football

Casey Lundquist

Dallin Havea is the latest 2021 prospect to commit to BYU. Dallin's brother, Drason, signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. Havea is an athlete that plays both sides of the ball for Provo. He is a three-star recruit on 247 sports with offers from BYU, Utah, Utah State, Colorado State, and Air Force.

Havea's versatility stands out on film. Within the first minute of his highlights, you can watch him taking a hand off out of the backfield, catching a touchdown at Wide Reciever, intercepting a pass at safety, sacking the Quarterback coming off the edge, and pancaking a blitzing Linebacker in pass protection. You can check out his junior highlights below:

Havea suffered an injury as a senior that limited his availability. You can check out his partial senior highlights here:

Havea has multiple connections to BYU. His brother Drason will suit up for the Cougars after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His brother isn't his only connection to BYU; Dallin attends the same ward as BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake and would frequently see Kalani at church on Sundays before COVID-19 forced weekly church meetings to stop.

For Havea, BYU is unique "because it's a church school...there's not many schools where you can grow physically, intellectually, and spiritually." He also noted that the "coaching staff is unique at BYU. You can see [the connection] the coaches have with each of their players."

BYU believes Havea will end up at defensive line once he arrives on campus, assuming he can add the necessary weight required for that position. If he can add weight, the coaching staff is excited about the prospect of Havea becoming a very athletic three technique. Havea joins fellow 2021 DL commits Ricky Wolfgramm and Enoka Migao. Havea will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zach Wilson Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

The Davey O’Brien Foundation today named BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson one of 16 semifinalists for the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Isaiah Kaufusi Interview After BYU Falls to Coastal Carolina

An emotional Isaiah Kaufusi was interviewed by BYUtv's Spencer Linton following BYU's loss to Coastal Carolina.

Casey Lundquist

Three Updated Goals for the 2020 BYU Football Season

With a NY6 bowl no longer on the table, here are three updated goals for BYU in 2020

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

The Good and the Bad from BYU vs Coastal Carolina

BYU's undefeated season came to an end on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Week 15 Cheering Guide

Who BYU fans should cheer for during week 15.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Taysom Hills Throws Two Touchdowns in First Half Against the Atlanta Falcons

Taysom Hill was 17/23 for 145 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons.

Casey Lundquist

Staff Predictions: BYU-Coastal Carolina

Our staff predicts BYU-Coastal Carolina.

Casey Lundquist

College GameDay Picks BYU-Coastal Carolina

The College GameDay crew was onsite for BYU-Coastal Carolina.

Casey Lundquist

Live Updates: College GameDay Featuring BYU-Coastal Carolina

Stay tuned for updated news, notes, and quotes.

Casey Lundquist

BYU-Coastal Carolina: Three Keys to the Game

#13 BYU travels to #18 Coastal Carolina for a battle of two unbeaten teams.

Casey Lundquist