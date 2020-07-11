Breaking: Hinckley Folau Ropati on Which Schools were Recruiting Him

You can watch the first half of my interview with Hinckley Ropati here.

BYU Football just added a physical presence to the future RB room - Hinckley Ropati is a Running Back from Cerritos Junior College who just committed to BYU. Listed at 5'11 210 lbs., Ropati is a violent runner who has drawn comparisons to former BYU great, Fui Vakapuna. I had a chance to catch up with Ropati to discuss his decision to commit to BYU.

Ropati plans to enroll at BYU in January. However, BYU is tight on scholarships and the COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated the Cougars' scholarship situation. Whether he enrolls in January or not, you can expect Ropati to be on the 2021 roster.

A few things stand out when I watch Ropati's Freshman film at Cerritos JC:

1. Physicality

You don't draw comparisons to Fui Vakapuna without being a very tough and physical runner - Ropati is exactly that. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry as a Freshman due in large part to his yards after contact. Ropati will bring a unique skillset to BYU's backfield.

2. Vision

Ropati's ability to hit the right hole at the right time stands out on film. BYU has had a few running backs in recent years that have struggled to hit the correct hole. Ropati is fast enough that his physicality, vision, and quickness will make him a weapon for BYU's offense.

3. Willing Blocker in Pass Protection

BYU places an extra emphasis on a running back's ability to block is pass pro. Hinckley is a willing blocker in pass protection which is a skill that will help him find playing time.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI