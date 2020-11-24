Breaking: Isaiah Glasker Commits to BYU Football

BYU football got another 2021 commitment on Monday afternoon. Isaiah Glasker is a 6'5 ATH out of Bingham High School who plays both Wide Receiver and Free Safety. Glasker received an offer from BYU as a Sophmore and today he verbally committed to the Cougars:

"First of all I would like to thank God for blessing me with these gifts and these opportunities. I would also like to thank my family for always supporting me and pushing me especially during this process. I would like to thank all my high schooll coaches as well, you guys helped me become the best version of myselft. Thank you to Coach Hadley and the entire BYU coaching staff for recruiting me and giving me an opportunity to live out my dream and play at the next level, I can not thank you enough for believing in me. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I am committing to Brigham Young University." - Isaiah Glasker

Earlier this Summer, I caught up with Glasker to talk about his recruitment:

On Receiving An Offer from BYU

"When I got my first offer I was in shock. I didn't really know what to think...I could say that I received my first offer and especially from BYU." On which position the offer was for, Glasker said, "Mostly it was for Free Safety but they said I can change positions."

Position Preferences

On whether he has a position he prefers, Glasker said, "I like both positions but Wide Receiver is what I mostly focus on."

Glasker's frame and ability to bring down a pass in traffic is intriguing. Glasker is similar to the big Wide Receivers towards the end of the Bronco Mendenhall era. Standing at 6'5, Glasker reminds me a lot of former BYU WR Terren Houk. On defense, Glasker could play a variety of positions depending on what his body does throughout his career. He will start at BYU as a safety. You can check out his regular season senior highlights here:

Glasker will serve a mission after high school before enrolling at BYU.