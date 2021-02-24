Breaking: Jakob Robinson Commits to BYU Football

On Wednesday afternoon, defensive back Jakob Robinson committed to BYU. Robinson is a transfer defensive back from Utah State. BYU recruited Robinson out of high school when he prepped at Orem High School. Due to limited scholarships, however, BYU offered Robinson as a grayshirt. Utah State offered Robinson an immediate spot later in the process, and Robinson committed to the Aggies. After one year in Logan, Robinson entered the transfer portal.

BYU was quick to reach out when Robinson hit the portal, and their existing relationship made the Cougars the clear favorite.

As a true freshman, Robinson had eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack in four games played for the Aggies. You can check out his high school film below:

Due to COVID-19, Robinson still has five years to play four years of football. If the NCAA passes a waiver that grants all D-1 transfers immediate eligibility - Robinson will be eligible to play for BYU right away. If not, he will have to sit one year.

*The eligibility portion of this story was recently updated

If you've been following along the past few weeks, we have talked about BYU's desire to find a defensive back or two from the transfer portal. With Robinson now on board, BYU is still on the lookout for one more transfer defensive back.

