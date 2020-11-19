Breaking: OL Sione Hingano Commits to BYU Football

BYU football just added another commit to their 2021 recruiting class. Sione Hingano, an offensive tackle prospect from Arizona, committed to BYU on Thursday afternoon. Hingano will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Credit: Twitter @Sione61850980

The commitment comes only days after the Cougars offered the talented offensive line prospect. On Tuesday night, Hingano announced his offer from BYU:

After reading the offer announcement, the early commitment is not surprising. Hingano has always considered BYU his dream school.

As part of his commitment announcement, Hingano said:

"First and foremost I would like to thank my heavenly father for the position I'm in, without him I wouldn't be where I am today. I want to say thank you for everyone who has helped me throughout this process, from my amazing coaches, parents, family, mentors, teachers and friends for your examples and support. With that being said, I am happy and excited to announce that I am committing to BYU!"

Rated a three star prospect by 247Sports, Hingano also holds offers from NAU, Weber State, and Southern Utah. BYU was Hingano's first major offer.

You can check out his senior highlights here:

Listed at 6'5 290 lbs., Sione Hingano is a strong player with room to add more mass. Hingano made major improvements from his junior season to his senior season. Therefore, his offer sheet is not necessarily indicative of his talent. Jeff Grimes and Eric Mateos made a late offer because they really like what Hingano brings to the table.

BYU is also targeting an offensive line prospect from Montana named Dylan Rollins. Both prospects have plans to serve missions prior to enrolling at BYU. Therefore, there is enough room for both players if Rollins decides to commit to BYU. He is also weighing offers from the likes of Oregon State, Utah State, UNLV, and Air Force.

