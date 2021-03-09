Breaking: Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua Commit to BYU Football

After months of speculation and rumors, BYU football added two dynamic weapons to their offense in Puka and Samson Nacua. Puka, a transfer from Washington, and Samson, a transfer from Utah, are the brothers of former BYU great defensive back Kai Nacua. Now, the two younger brothers will follow Kai's footsteps in wearing the white and blue.

Unlike their older brother, however, Puka and Samson play on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver. Through two seasons (one of which was abbreviated due to COVID-19) at Washington, Puka had 319 receiving yards on 16 receptions and three touchdowns. He was in line to be one of Washington's top receivers this season before he decided to enter the transfer portal. In four seasons at Utah, Samson had 1,105 receiving yards on 82 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Samson has one year of eligibility remaining and he will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. Puka will have four years of eligibility remaining, he will also be eligible to play right away assuming the NCAA passes the one-time transfer rule. According to reports, things are trending in the right direction in that regard:

Puka Nacua was the best prospect in the state of Utah in the 2019 class. A consensus four-star recruit out of high school, Puka becomes the highest-rated wide receiver to play at BYU since recruiting rankings began in 2000. He knocks out Ross Apo who previously held the top spot for the highest-rated WR to play at BYU.

We'll have more information on this story in the coming days. For now, you can check out of their of few of their highlights.

Highlights

Puka Nacua

Samson Nacua

