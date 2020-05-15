CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Breaking: Tanner Toolson Commits to BYU Basketball

Casey Lundquist

Mark Pope and staff continue to win on the recruiting trail. Tanner Toolson, son of former BYU great Andy Toolson, announced his commitment to BYU over offers from Utah, Utah State, and Boise State. Toolson is a 6-5 guard out of Evergreen High School in Washington. Toolson will enroll in 2022 after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Tanner Toolson
Scorebook LiveScorebook Live

Toolson "blossomed from a 5'6 Freshman to a 6'5 Senior in high school. Through 14 games as a Senior, he averaged 22 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 46% from three." (Scorebooklive) Toolson was named the state of Washington's 'Mr. Basketball' which is awarded to the player of the year for all classifications.

On tape, Toolson's shooting is the first thing that stands out - he's got a quick release and great footwork to get his shoulders in the right spot. Shooting 46% from three is no small feat regardless of the level of basketball. Toolson's shot could be the first thing that gets him on the floor at BYU. In addition, Toolson has good size for a combo guard at 6'5. He has the frame to put on more weight and maintain his athleticism.

In a live Instagram interview with Scorebook Live Washington, Toolson was asked why he chose BYU. Toolson said, "I fit in the system really well...I can become the player I want to be."

Mark Pope and staff are clearly prioritizing shooting. Last season, BYU was the best 3-point shooting team in the country averaging 42.2% from deep. They were the only team in the top five in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Teams We Want BYU Football to Schedule

Five teams we want Tom Holmoe and BYU Football to schedule

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

The Three Best NFL Matchups of Former BYU Cougars in 2020

There are 13 former Cougars across 10 different NFL rosters heading into the 2020 season. See when each former cougar takes the field against another BYU Football alum.

Max Clark

Where College Football Commissioners Stand Amidst Global Crisis and How it Impacts BYU Football

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger sat down with the 10 college football commissioners and the Notre Dame AD to discuss the conversation around college football's return.

Casey Lundquist

Video: BYU Football Target Carsen Ryan on BYU's Implementation of the Tight End

Carsen Ryan is a 4-star TE out of Timpview High School - he talks about BYU's use of the TE in recent years.

Casey Lundquist

by

Max Clark

Start, Bench, Cut: BYU Football QB Edition

It's time to start, bench, & cut three great BYU Football QB's. This was not easy.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Video: BYU Football Target Carsen Ryan Talks the Biggest Factors in his Recruitment

Carsen Ryan is a 4-star TE out of Timpview High School - he talks about the biggest factors in his recruitment.

Casey Lundquist

by

Kristjankane

BYU Football: Which Players will Benefit the Most from the New Defensive Scheme?

BYU Football was running more four-man front during spring ball, which players will that change impact the most?

Casey Lundquist

2020 BYU Defensive Backs: The Good, The Bad, & The Ratings

Former BYU Defensive Backs Austin Lee and Dayan Ghanwoloku left big shoes to fill in 2020. BYU has a few guys capable of filling in who were recovering from injury last season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Video: BYU Football's Independent Schedule Attracted Micah Harper to BYU

Micah Harper signed with BYU football because they had "everything he wanted."

Casey Lundquist

by

RobKL

Jasen Ah You Plans to Swing for the Fences as New Executive of Recruiting

Jasen Ah You is not shy about his passion for BYU and his hopes to bring the best athletes to BYU.

Casey Lundquist

by

le1995