Breaking: Tanner Toolson Commits to BYU Basketball

Mark Pope and staff continue to win on the recruiting trail. Tanner Toolson, son of former BYU great Andy Toolson, announced his commitment to BYU over offers from Utah, Utah State, and Boise State. Toolson is a 6-5 guard out of Evergreen High School in Washington. Toolson will enroll in 2022 after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Scorebook Live Scorebook Live

Toolson "blossomed from a 5'6 Freshman to a 6'5 Senior in high school. Through 14 games as a Senior, he averaged 22 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 46% from three." (Scorebooklive) Toolson was named the state of Washington's 'Mr. Basketball' which is awarded to the player of the year for all classifications.

On tape, Toolson's shooting is the first thing that stands out - he's got a quick release and great footwork to get his shoulders in the right spot. Shooting 46% from three is no small feat regardless of the level of basketball. Toolson's shot could be the first thing that gets him on the floor at BYU. In addition, Toolson has good size for a combo guard at 6'5. He has the frame to put on more weight and maintain his athleticism.

In a live Instagram interview with Scorebook Live Washington, Toolson was asked why he chose BYU. Toolson said, "I fit in the system really well...I can become the player I want to be."

Mark Pope and staff are clearly prioritizing shooting. Last season, BYU was the best 3-point shooting team in the country averaging 42.2% from deep. They were the only team in the top five in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI