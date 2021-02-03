Brock Fabrizio Commits to BYU Football as PWO

Alta High School DB Brock Fabrizio

Earlier this Summer, I caught up with Brock Frabrizio to get an update on his recruitment. You can check out that interview in the video above. Brock was a promising safety prospect who held offers from BYU and Utah State. As a senior, Fabrizio suffered another ACL injury that forced him to miss his senior season. After suffering consecutive season-ending injuries, Fabrizio committed to BYU on Wednesday as a preferred walk-on.

"COMMITTED‼️ It’s been a long road but I am finally here. After my sophomore year I had offers from BYU and Utah State. They kept the offers after my first ACL but after my second both of my scholarships were pulled. At a time where I didn’t think things could get worse, they did. I was crushed, my dreams of playing college football were gone in an instant. After 4 months of no schools reaching out or being interested in me BYU came back and said they would offer me a PWO. Although it is not my ideal situation I am grateful to BYU for believing in me still and allowing me to keep playing. GO COUGS!"

Prior to his second ACL injury, Fabrizio was hearing from the likes of Cal, Stanford, Utah, and Boise State.

Injuries can derail a recruitment and unfortunately that was the case for Brock Fabrizio. If he can remain healthy, he could be another PWO turned scholarship player at BYU.

