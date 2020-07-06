BYU Announces Details of Bowl Agreements in Annual Report

BYU released their annual athletics report this morning. In the report, BYU disclosed all the details behind their new bowl agreements. You can read the full report here. Here are the highlights of the details of the new bowl agreements:

"The new bowl agreement with ESPN Events provides a bowl tie-in for BYU in 2020, 2022 and 2024 if the Cougars are bowl eligible and not selected to participate in a New Year’s Six bowl. Since 2011, the Cougars have played in four of the 16 bowls owned and operated by ESPN Events, including the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 2015 Las Vegas Bowl, 2014 Miami Beach Bowl (now Frisco Bowl) and 2011 Armed Forces Bowl."

"Under the terms of the new Independence Bowl agreement, the Cougars are slated to appear in Shreveport in 2021 and 2025 versus an opponent from Conference USA and in 2023 versus a team from the Pac-12. The Independence Bowl, televised on an ESPN Network, is the 11th-oldest bowl game in the country and will play its 45th edition in 2020. It was founded in 1976 and is played annually in December at Independence Stadium in Shreveport."

"As part of both BYU bowl agreements, the Cougars also have an option to potentially participate in the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona should its conference tie-ins (Big Ten and Big 12) be unable to provide an opponent. If applicable, that option can be exercised in lieu of one Independence Bowl and one ESPN Events bowl game. The Cheez-It Bowl airs on an ESPN network."

Tom Holmoe said, "We are also grateful for the invitation to participate in multiple Independence Bowl games in Shreveport, Louisiana. It’s a historic bowl game with a rich history. It has been a real pleasure working with Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters and ESPN to create this unique opportunity for our football program and our fans throughout the South."

ESPN's Senior Vice President of Programming and Events said, "BYU is a key component of our extensive college football media rights portfolio and we are pleased to continue the relationship well into the future. The new agreement will build upon our last nine seasons, as we collectively work together showcasing the Cougars to a national audience and their extensive fan base.”

Art Carmody IV, the Chairman of the Independence Bowl, said, “BYU is steeped in college football tradition. They have provided some of the sport’s most iconic moments and greatest players, and we are excited to feature this great program in our historic game. We look forward to having BYU in future Independence Bowls and look forward to hosting their tremendous fan base in Shreveport.”