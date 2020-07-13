BYU Athletics Announces Greg Vehar as Director of the Cougar Club

Photo Credit: BYU Athletics

BYU athletics announced that Greg Vehar will be the new director of the Cougar Club. Greg will take over for Mike Middleton who left the role to become the Dean of External Relations at the BYU Law School.

Chad Lewis, BYU's Associate Athletic Director of Development, said, "We are pleased to announce Greg as the Director of the Cougar Club, I’ve worked closely with Greg for many years and have been impressed with his ability to serve our club members and help them in their efforts to support BYU student-athletes. I’m confident in his ability to grow the Cougar Club and strengthen the athletic department.” (BYU Athletics)

"For the past 20 years, Vehar has worked closely with Cougar Club members to solicit and facilitate donations, set up scholarship endowments, coordinate annual renewals and season tickets. He has also been involved in planning and executing several programs that have generated new revenue streams for the athletic department such as the Courtside and Vivint Club programs in basketball and the East Club hospitality program in football. Vehar also serves on the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame committee and coordinates the annual banquet."

In response to his new role, Vehar said, "I'm humbled and excited about the opportunity to serve as the Director of the Cougar Club. I’m grateful to Tom Holmoe and Chad Lewis for the opportunity to continue working closely with our incredible donors to elevate and strengthen the athletic program at BYU. I have a great love for the university and what it represents."

Vehar's new role will "manage and oversee services for the nearly 5,000 members of the Cougar Club, including football and basketball ticketing for club members. He will also be responsible for putting on numerous events each year with a charge to continue to grow the club membership."