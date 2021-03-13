BYU Basketball: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for NCAA Tournament Seeding

Earlier this week, the BYU men's basketball team fell to Gonzaga 88-78 in the WCC Championship game. Since they lost on Tuesday, the Cougars won't receive the automatic WCC bid for the upcoming NCAA tournament - that will go to Gonzaga as the WCC tournament champion. However, BYU is still a lock for an at-large bid. Today we look at the best and worst-case scenarios for BYU basketball's seed line.

Best-Case Scenario

Bracket Matrix, a site that compiles over 130 bracket projections, has BYU as high as a #3 seed and as low as a #9 seed. While it would be fun to hear BYU's name called among the #3 seeds, that is highly unlikely. In a more realistic best-case scenario, we think BYU could be as high as a #6 seed on Selection Sunday. ESPN's Joe Lunardi agrees. He moved the Cougars to the #6 seed line on Saturday. In Lunardi's scenario, the Cougars would face #11 Michigan State in the first round for an opportunity to play the winner of #3 Kansas and #14 Colgate in the second round.

Worst-Case Scenario

As we mentioned, BYU is a lock for the NCAA tournament even in the worst-case scenario. Of all the NCAA tournament projections on the internet, the Cougars haven't been lower than a #9 seed for a few weeks. We don't foresee the Cougars dropping lower than the #9 seed line on Sunday.

Most Likely

We don't believe BYU will drop to a #9 seed on Sunday. We also don't believe they will be among the #6 seeds. We think a #7 seed is most likely for the Cougars.

You can watch the 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show on Sunday, March 14, at 4:00 PM MST.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI