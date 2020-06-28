CougsDaily
BYU Basketball Finalizes Roster with Transfer from Westminister

Casey Lundquist

84109085_261786225241486_5782121785954173977_n
Credit: Instagram @bwarrrr

After a wild offseason full of roster movement, it appears that the 2020-21 BYU Basketball roster is set. BYU added two new pieces this week to round out the upcoming roster.

Returning Players (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Alex Barcello - Guard - SR
  • Gavin Baxter - Forward - JR
  • Connor Harding - Guard - JR
  • Richard Harward - Center - JR
  • Trevin Knell - Guard - SO
  • Kolby Lee - Forward - JR
  • Wyatt Lowell - Forward - SO
  • Cameron Pearson - Guard - SO
  • Jesse Wade - Guard - JR (Could be SO barring medical redshirt)

BYU has a solid core of players returning next season. Barcello, Harding, and Baxter will take on much bigger roles in 2020. BYU needs a consistent scorer to emerge from this group. Jesse Wade is a player who could emerge if he stays healthy.

2020 Recruiting Class (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Gideon George - Forward - JR
  • Spencer Johnson - Guard - SO
  • Caleb Lohner - Combo - FR

Gideon George is one of the most intriguing players on the roster. George, a native of Nigeria, is listed at 6'6 with prototypical NBA length. George is a JUCO transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. This week, Caleb Lohner officially signed with BYU after weeks of speculation that he would end up at BYU.

2020 Transfers (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Matt Haarms - Center - SR
  • Brandon Averette - Guard - SR
  • Brandon Warr - Guard - SR

You can expect Coach Pope and staff to consistently recruit from the transfer portal in the future. BYU added another transfer last night in Brandon Warr. Warr transferred from Westminister with one year of eligibility remaining.

2020 Returned Missionaries (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Hunter Erickson - Guard - FR

Erickson is an athletic guard out of Timpview High School. It's never easy to return from a mission and compete for playing time right away, but Erickson will have the opportunity to do just that if he's able to return to basketball form.

