BYU Basketball Head Coach Mark Pope Previews the Season with Andy Katz

Mark Pope, Alex Barcello, and Brandon Averette joined Andy Katz to preview the upcoming BYU basketball season. They discussed the addition of Matt Haarms, the depth on the roster, and more. You can watch the full interview here:

Coach Pope spent a lot of time talking about newcomers. Here are three newcomers that you should know before BYU tips off their 2020-2021 season:

1. Matt Haarms

A few days before Matt Haarms committed to BYU as a graduate transfer, most people expected him to sign with Kentucky. Days later, however, BYU was rumored more and more as a viable option for Haarms' in his final season of eligibility. Finally, Haarms made national headlines when he committed to BYU as one of the top transfers in the country. His transfer even caught the attention of college basketball legend, Dick Vitale.

2. Brandon Averette

After months of pursuing players in the transfer portal, BYU landed graduate transfer Brandon Averette from UVU. Averette has the ability to contribute right away for BYU.

3. Caleb Lohner

Caleb Lohner signed with Utah before asking to be released from his letter of intent to sign with BYU. Lohner is an athletic and versatile player that can shoot efficiently from the outside. Lohner has the ability to make an immediate impact for BYU.

