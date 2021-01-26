BYU Basketball Improves to Single-Digit Seed in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology

BYU is now 4-1 in WCC play after Thursday's victory over Pepperdine. The Cougars, who have their three most difficult road tests in the rearview mirror, are no longer a bubble team according to Joe Lunardi. The Cougars winning streak has taken them from a bubble team to a no. 9 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology.

If the season ended today, according to Lunardi, #9 BYU would face #8 Virginia Tech for an opportunity to play #1 Baylor or #16 Montana State/South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

BYU also improved to #33 in ESPN's College Basketball Power Index. Last season, BYU ranked #17 in the the College Basketball Power Index before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. You can learn more about ESPN BPI below:

"The College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."

