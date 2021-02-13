BYU Basketball: KenPom Predicts Final Three Games

BYU men's basketball only has three more games on the schedule - every game is important.

Four of the last seven scheduled games for the BYU basketball team have been postponed due to COVID-19. The game at San Diego was postponed on two separate occasions, a home contest against San Francisco was postponed, and the game against Saint Mary's was canceled as well. BYU is still viewed as a lock for the NCAA tournament, but the recent cancellations make every game meaningful.

Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU's upcoming schedule. You can check out his predictions below:

Date - Opponent - Chances to win according to KenPom (Predicted score)

2/18 at Pacific - 71% (69-63)

2/18 at Loyola Marymount - 72% (70-64)

2/25 vs Santa Clara - 89% (74-60)

According to KenPom, BYU is favored in the final three games of the season. He projects BYU's record to be 17-6 entering the WCC tournament.

The Cougars have moved up to #32 in the 2021 Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings. Last season, BYU was ranked #13 before the NCAA tournament was postponed.

Next week is a very important road trip for the Cougars - they travel to Pacific on Thursday and Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

