BYU Basketball Makes the Cut for Te'Jon Lucas

Te'Jon Lucas is a transfer out of Milwaukee, who originally signed with Illinois
On Tuesday, BYU made the cut for transfer guard Te'Jon Lucas. Lucas trimmed his list of potential transfer destionations to five: BYU, Utah, Nevada, DePaul, and New Mexico State. According to Lucas' announcement on Twitter, he will announce his next college destination soon:

"Thank you to all of the Coaches who have reached out and expressed interest. After discussing with my support team, I have narrowed down my list to the following five schools...Final decision coming soon!" - Te'Jon Lucas

He also heard from the likes of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Georgia, Marquette, and St John's among others after entering the transfer portal.

Lucas spent the first two years of his career at Illinois. In his final year at Illinois, he averaged 5.7 points per game and 3.2 assists per game. After transferring to Milwaukee, Lucas has averaged 14.7 points and 5.4 assists per game over the last two years at Milwaukee. Throughout the course of his collegiate career, he has shot 42% from the field and 31% from three.

Lucas is taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility available thanks to COVID-19. Therefore, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Lucas' ability to create his own shot and create for his teammates would be a valuable addition to BYU's roster. Lucas would likely assume the starting role left behind by Brandon Averette. You can check out a few of his highlights here:

