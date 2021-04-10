BYU Basketball Makes the Cut for Washington Transfer Erik Stevenson

According to a report from the Stadium, Washington transfer Erik Stevenson (guard) named his top three schools and BYU made the cut. Stevenson appeared in 26 games for the Huskies last season, starting 23 of those games. He averaged 9.3 points per game, 2.1 assists per game, and 3.6 rebounds per game. Butler and South Carolina are the other two finalists to land Stevenson's services.

Later, Stockrisers also reported that Stevenson is down to BYU, Butler, and South Carolina.

Stevenson played his first two years of college basketball at Wichita State. His best year came in 2019-2020 when he averaged 11.1 points per game in 24.7 minutes per game. You can check out a few of his highlights from that season here:

BYU needs more shot creators on their roster, and Stevenson is a player that could fill that need for BYU. Stevenson is experienced and a reliable scorer at the college level. However, he shot only 29.8% from three last year. Stevenson would have two years of eligibility remaining should he take advantage of his extra year (due to COVID-19) of eligibility.

After four BYU players entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago, the Cougars had two scholarships remaining for next season. Unless another scholarship player enters the portal or BYU takes a scholarship from a returned missionary, they only have two scholarships for transfers.

Remember, BYU is also pursuing Cincinnati transfer Mike Saunders Jr. He has been one of BYU's top transfer target since he entered the portal. According to Stockrisers, Saunders Jr. will announce his commitment on April 15th. He has visited BYU, Wichita State, and UNLV over the last few weeks.

