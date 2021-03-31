Updated Look at BYU Basketball's Scholarship Situation

It's been a busy week for BYU basketball. Over the last week, Jesse Wade, Connor Harding, Kolby Lee, and Wyatt Lowell have entered the transfer portal. While it's still possible that some of those players could return to BYU, let's take an look at BYU's current scholarship situation given those four transfer portal entrants.

Before Harding, Lee, Lowell, and Wade entered the portal, BYU was in a scholarship crunch. Those transfers have alleviated the crunch and will allow BYU to look for players in the transfer portal.

Graduating COVID Seniors

Three scholarships came off the books when BYU was eliminated from the NCAA tournament. Matt Haarms, Alex Barcello, and Brandon Averette will not count towards the scholarship limit even if they decide to return for next season.

Haarms has said publicly that he will not return to BYU, Averette posted on social media hinting that he will not return next season - however, he told Cougs Daily that he has not made a final decision, Alex Barcello has not announced his decision for next season. In total, this frees up three scholarships for BYU even if one or two of those guys decide to return next season.

Net Scholarships Available Impact: +3

Incoming Signees

Fousseyni Traore (F)

Atiki Ally Atiki (C, not officially signed yet)

Nate Hansen (PG)

Trey Stewart (G)

BYU has four commits/signees set to join the program next season. Atiki Ally Atiki and Fousseyni Traore are part of the 2021 signing class. Nate Hansen and Trey Stewart will be returning from their missions - they signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class.

Net Scholarships Available Impact: -4

Before those four players entered the transfer portal, BYU was one scholarship over the limit.

Outgoing Transfers

With Wade, Lowell, Harding, and Lee in the portal, that frees up three scholarships for BYU. Jesse Wade was a walk-on, therefore his transfer does not impact BYU's scholarship situation.

Net Scholarships Available Impact: +3

Total Scholarships Available

The sum of the above three categories is the number of available scholarships for BYU next season. Assuming none of the transfer portal entrants return from the portal and receive scholarships, BYU has two scholarships available for next season. They can use them to find players in the transfer portal, sign high school players, or put walk-ons on scholarship. Given Mark Pope's track record, the transfer portal is most likely.

Graduating COVID Seniors (+3) + Incoming signees (-4) + Outgoing transfers (+3) = 2

