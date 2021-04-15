BYU Basketball Makes the Top Five for Utah Transfer Alfonso Plummer

On Wednesday, a report by the Illiniguys indicated that Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer was down to six potential transfer destinations. On Thursday, Plummer trimmed his list down to five, and BYU made the cut. BYU sits alongside Illinois, Florida, Georgia, and Texas Tech in the top five. According to Plummer, he will announce his transfer decision this Saturday.

BYU is up against five college basketball bluebloods to land Plummer's services. While basketball recruits don't typically choose BYU over the likes of Kansas and Illinois, Mark Pope has recruited Plummer well enough to merit consideration.

Last season, Plummer played in 25 games for the Utes. He averaged 13.6 points per game, 1.0 assists per game, and 2.2 rebounds per game. Most importantly, he shot 40% from three. Plummer's ability to hit from deep and create his own shot have made him one of BYU's top transfer targets.

Another one of BYU basketball's top transfer targets was going to announce his decision this week. Mike Saunders Jr., a transfer out of Cincinnati, was going to announce his college decision on Thursday. However, he is delaying his transfer decision. Saunders Jr. entered the transfer portal when BYU was in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament - he has been one of BYU's top priorities ever since. Saunders prepped at Wasatch Academy with fellow BYU signees Richie Saunders, Caleb Lohner, and Fousseyni Traore. He was a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.

