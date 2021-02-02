NewsLavell's Lounge+
BYU Basketball: NCAA Tournament Projections for the Cougars

A look at where national analysts have BYU in their projected brackets.
Author:
USATSI_15331576_168390393_lowres

The BYU men's basketball team travels to San Diego on Tuesday night to take on the San Diego Toreros. The Toreros have only played nine games this season, and they are 2-7 in those nine games. For comparison, BYU has played 18 games this season and is 14-4 through 18 games. KenPom gives BYU an 83% chance to win at San Diego on Tuesday night. 

Heading into Tuesday night, BYU is a consensus NCAA tournament team according to national analysts. Here are the most recent NCAA tournament projections for BYU:

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #9 seed in his latest bracketology. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #8 Xavier for an opportunity to play (most likely) #1 Baylor in the second round.

Also of note, BYU has at least an 80% chance to make the NCAA tournament after their win on Saturday. The Cougars dropped below the 80% threshold only days before when they lost to Pepperdine.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #10 seed in his latest projections. He also has BYU facing #7 Xavier in the first round for an opportunity to play the winner of #2 Iowa and #15 Grand Canyon.

Fox College Hoops

Fox released their latest bracket on Monday where BYU was a #10 seed. In this scenario, the Cougars would take on #7 Florida for an opportunity to play against #2 Texas or #15 UMBC.

