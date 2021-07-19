BYU Basketball: Projecting the Starting Lineup

Projecting the starting five following the addition of Seneca Knight

With the addition of Seneca Knight, the BYU basketball team is ready to make another run at the NCAA tournament. Let's take a look at what the starting lineup could look like when BYU tips off the 2021-2022 season.

Last Season's Starting Five

Coach Pope experimented with various starting lineups last season. Towards the end of the season, the Cougars started Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette, Gideon George, Caleb Lohner, and Matt Haarms.

Both Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms left BYU following last season to pursue professional careers.

Projected Starting Five

With Alex Barcello returning to BYU for one more season, he will be locked into the starting lineup. Milwaukee transfer Te'Jon Lucas will likely slide into the vacant guard spot left by Brandon Averette.

Caleb Lohner made a lot of progress as a true freshman last season - I expect him to retain his starting spot this season. After Barcello, Lucas, and Lohner, the remaining spots are up for grabs.

At the center position, BYU could start either Gavin Baxter or Richard Harward. At small forward, BYU could go with Seneca Knight, Gideon George, or even Trevin Knell.

Below is my projected starting lineup for next season:

Te'Jon Lucas Alex Barcello Seneca Knight Caleb Lohner Richard Harward

I picked Knight over George and Knell because of his ability to create his own shot. Especially late in games, BYU will need another scoring option to relieve some of the pressure on Alex Barcello.

At center, I went with Richard Harward over Gavin Baxter. However, Baxter could slide into the starting lineup if he is healthy. Harward's ceiling is not as high as Baxter's, but Harward has proven himself a reliable physical presence for BYU. Until Baxter can work his way back to game shape, I expect Harward to start.

