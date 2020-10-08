BYU Basketball Releases 2020-2021 Conference Schedule

BYU Basketball announced their 2020-2021 WCC basketball schedule on Thursday.

Here is the official WCC BYU men's basketball schedule:

12/31 @ Pepperdine

1/02 @ San Diego

1/07 Pacific

1/14 @ Saint Mary's

1/16 @ San Francisco

1/21 Portland

1/23 Pepperdine

1/30 San Francisco

2/04 @ Portland

2/06 @ Gonzaga

2/11 @ Saint Mary's

2/13 San Diego

2/18 @ Pacific

2/20 @ Loyola Marymount

2/25 Santa Clara

2/27 Gonzaga

It's hard to recall a basketball offseason as exciting as this last one for BYU basketball - good recruiting news was rolling in on a weekly basis. Here's a recap of all the things that have happened for BYU since BYU lost in the WCC tournament.

Matt Haarms

A few days before Matt Haarms committed to BYU as a graduate transfer, most people expected him to sign with Kentucky. Days later, however, BYU was rumored more and more as a viable option for Haarms' in his final season of eligibility. Finally, Haarms made national headlines when he committed to BYU as one of the top transfers in the country. His transfer even caught the attention of college basketball legend, Dick Vitale.

Dallin Hall

A few weeks after Haarms announced his intentions to transfer to BYU, the Cougars landed Dallin Hall. Hall was coming off a 6A state championship run where his fantastic performance caught the attention of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Tanner Toolson

BYU continued to ride the momentum of Mark Pope's successful first season when they landed Tanner Toolson over their three rivals: Utah, Utah State, and Boise State.

Mac McClung

It's impossible to talk about this offseason without addressing Mac McClung. McClung eventually announced his intentions to transfer to Texas Tech, but BYU made his final list of potential transfer destinations. There's no such thing as second place in recruiting, but BYU was making a very strong push for McClung. Mark Pope and staff made it clear that they would relentlessly pursue some of the biggest names in the transfer portal.

Brandon Averette

After months of pursuing players in the transfer portal, BYU landed graduate transfer Brandon Averette from UVU. Averette has the ability to contribute right away for BYU.

Caleb Lohner

The Caleb Lohner saga continues as I write this article. News leaked last week that Lohner asked for a release from his NLI. Today, the University of Utah officially granted his request. All signs point to Lohner signing with BYU in the coming days.

Will the Lohner transfer be the end to a wildly succesful offseason for BYU basketball? It appears that Lohner will take the last available scholarship. However, the staff could get creative with scholarships. At this point, you can expect the staff will do everything in their power to improve the roster.

