BYU Basketball Reportedly Makes the Cut for Duke Transfer Jordan Goldwire

Goldwire is an experienced guard out of Duke.
April is an important time of year for BYU basketball - it is the month where Mark Pope and his staff relentlessly recruit the transfer portal. Last year, BYU contacted dozens of players before they landed Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette. This year has been no different. BYU has contacted dozens of players in hopes of bringing in 2-3 impact transfers for next season. According to the Fayetteville Observer, BYU is in contention for Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire.

According to the report, Goldwire has narrowed his list down from 42 to 6 - BYU, Utah, Wichita State, Oregon State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma.

"A source close to the family told The Fayetteville Observer that Goldwire received 42 Division I offers since entering the transfer portal and will choose between Oregon State, Wichita State, Utah, BYU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma as soon as next week."

Last season, Goldwire appeared in 24 games and started 12 games for Duke. He averaged 5.8 points per game, 4.0 assists per game, and 3.0 rebounds per game. Goldwire did a little bit of everything for the Blue Devils, he also averaged 2.2 steals per game last season. You can check out his 2019-2020 highlights here:

Goldwire has one season of eligibility remaining.

