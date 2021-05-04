BYU Basketball Reportedly Makes the Cut for Penn State Transfer Izaiah Brockington

Last offseason, BYU searched far and wide in the transfer portal before eventually landing UVU transfer Brandon Averette. Like last year, BYU has been in contention for many transfers, but they have yet to get their guy. If there's anything we know about Mark Pope and his staff, we know that they will not stop recruiting until they get a guy (or two) that can help BYU win next year.

You can add another name to the list of transfers that have seriously considered BYU. The Cougars have reportedly made the cut for Penn State transfer Izaiah Brockington according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Arkansas, Iowa State, and Wake Forest are the other three finalists in contention to land Brockington.

Out of high school, Brockington signed with St. Bonaventure where he played his freshman season. He transferred from St. Bonaventure to Penn State after his freshman season - he played his sophomore season and his junior season for the Nittany Lions. If Brockington takes advantage of the additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, the 6'4" guard averaged 12.6 points on 43% shooting. He also averaged 1.7 assists per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

If Brockington chooses BYU, he would immediately become one of the best (if not the best) athletes on the roster. You can check out his highlights here:

