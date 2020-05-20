BYU Basketball Signee Dallin Hall on What He Brings to BYU

You can watch the first part of the Dallin Hall interview here.

BYU Basketball signee Dallin Hall committed to BYU following a state championship run with Freemont High School. He was also named "Mr. Basketball" in the state of Utah after averaging 22.6 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, 7.1 assists per game, and 2.0 steals per game. I had a chance to catch up with Hall after he officially signed with BYU.

What He Brings to BYU

On what he brings to the table for BYU, Hall said, "I would say my ability to make the players around me better. As a Point Guard, I think that's the best thing you can do. I'm good at finding my teammates and finding them at the right time...I look forward to being surrounded by four other D1 athletes and seeing what we can achieve together."

On whether BYU's run last season contributed to his recruitment. Hall said, "Yes I would say it did, but not a huge part. I want to go somewhere where I can win...but I had to make sure the relationships were there."

Hall will enroll at BYU in 2022 after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Hall will join fellow 2020 signees Tanner Toolson and Richie Saunders in 2022.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI