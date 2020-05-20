BYU Basketball Signee Dallin Hall  on What Makes Mark Pope a Great Recruiter

You can watch the second part of my interview with Dallin Hall here.

BYU Basketball signee Dallin Hall committed to BYU following a state championship run with Freemont High School. He was also named "Mr. Basketball" in the state of Utah after averaging 22.6 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, 7.1 assists per game, and 2.0 steals per game. During the state championship run, Hall's game caught the attention of Utah Jazz star, Donavan Mitchell.

On his interaction with Mitchell, Hall said, "I was a little awe struck. He's a big-time player...Just him asking me to come down and talk to him meant the world to me. I look up to him. He already was one of my favorite players...he's moving up in the ranks of my favorite players."

Mark Pope the Recruiter

Dallin Hall has been one of Coach Pope's biggest recruiting wins. I asked Hall why he chose BYU. Here is his response:

"He's a great recruiter, that's the best way I can put it...I love his positive energy that he brings, I thinks that's his best attribute. I've talked to guys on the team - they say that he brings it everyday. Coach Pope and me have developed a great relationship. I feel like if I go to BYU it will maximize my potential as a player and as a person."

On Coach Pope's recruiting pitch, Hall said, "He told me he can help me expand my knowledge of the game...his biggest pitch was 'I'm going to bring it everyday and I'm going to give you my all. Whether you bring your all is up to you.'"

Hall said, "We're going to be able to accomplish some big things at BYU."

