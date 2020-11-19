BYU Basketball Signs Fousseyni Traore

BYU basketball added another player to their 2021 signing class on Thursday. Fousseyni Traore, listed at 6'7 235 lbs., preps at Wasatch Academy. According to his Wasatch Academy profile, Traore is from West Africa and averaged 9.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in 2020. 2020 BYU signees Caleb Lohner and Richie Saunders also prepped at Wasatch Academy.

Credit: BYU Basketball Twitter

According to Verbal Commits, Fousseyni also had scholarship offers from Seton Hall and Dixie State. You can check out of a few of his highlights below: