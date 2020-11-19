SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Basketball Signs Fousseyni Traore

Casey Lundquist

BYU basketball added another player to their 2021 signing class on Thursday. Fousseyni Traore, listed at 6'7 235 lbs., preps at Wasatch Academy. According to his Wasatch Academy profile, Traore is from West Africa and averaged 9.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in 2020. 2020 BYU signees Caleb Lohner and Richie Saunders also prepped at Wasatch Academy.

Fousseyni Traore
Credit: BYU Basketball Twitter

According to Verbal Commits, Fousseyni also had scholarship offers from Seton Hall and Dixie State. You can check out of a few of his highlights below:

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: PAC-12 Reverses Conference-Only Decision with Strings Attached

The PAC-12 reversed their decision on Thursday and will allow non-conference games.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Can Move Up in the AP Poll

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Zach Wilson Talks 8-0 Start with Rick Neuheisel

Zach Wilson joined CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel to discuss BYU's 8-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Zach Wilson's Top 10 Plays

BYUtv ranked Zach Wilson's top 10 plays of the season - we react to their rankings.

Casey Lundquist

National Analysts Want the PAC-12 to Schedule BYU

Jon Wilner of Mercury News reported that the PAC-12 is hoping to approve non-conference games

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Offers 2021 Athlete Bryson Reeves

Bryson Reeves is a WR/DB out of La Canada Flintridge, California.

Casey Lundquist

Outlining BYU Football's Path to the College Football Playoff

A look at everything that would need to happen for BYU to make the College Football Playoff.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Head Coach Kalani Sitake Named to Bear Bryant Award Watch List

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award recognizes the country’s top college football coach for contributions both on and off the field.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against North Alabama

BYU released their official depth chart against North Alabama.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball Head Coach Mark Pope Previews the Season with Andy Katz

Mark Pope, Alex Barcello, and Brandon Averette joined Andy Katz to preview the upcoming BYU basketball season.

Casey Lundquist