BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know About Gonzaga

BYU basketball travels to the Kennel to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs on Thursday night. The game will be televised on ESPN at 6:30 PM Mountain Time. Here are three things to know about the Zags:

1. Ranked #1 in the country

Gonzaga is ranked #1 in the country. The Bulldogs are 10-0 with victories over #5 Kansas, #11 West Virginia, #3 Iowa, and #15 Virginia. They are also 1-0 in the WCC with a win over San Francisco. Thursday's game in the Kennel will mark BYU's first game in WCC play.

2. Top scoring offense in the country

Gonzaga boasts the top scoring offense in the country averaging 95 points per game. Considering Gonzaga's challenging schedule thus far, that is a remarkable number. The Zags have four players that average more than 12 points per game: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Jalen Suugs, and Joel Ayayi.

3. Corey Kispert is the Zags' leading scorer



Corey Kispert averages 21.6 points per game. Kispert does most of his damage from the three-point line where he shoots 50.8% from deep.

The last time these two teams met, #23 BYU beat #2 Gonzaga 91-78 on senior night. Yoeli Childs led all scorers with 28 points, he also added 10 rebounds. TJ Haws and Jake Toolson scored 16 points and 17 points for the Cougars, respectively. BYU will be without all three of those players on Thursday when they take on the Zags nearly one year later.

