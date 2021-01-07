NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know About Gonzaga

BYU basketball travels to the Kennel to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs on Thursday night.
Author:

BYU basketball travels to the Kennel to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs on Thursday night. The game will be televised on ESPN at 6:30 PM Mountain Time. Here are three things to know about the Zags:

1. Ranked #1 in the country

Gonzaga is ranked #1 in the country. The Bulldogs are 10-0 with victories over #5 Kansas, #11 West Virginia, #3 Iowa, and #15 Virginia. They are also 1-0 in the WCC with a win over San Francisco. Thursday's game in the Kennel will mark BYU's first game in WCC play.

2. Top scoring offense in the country

Gonzaga boasts the top scoring offense in the country averaging 95 points per game. Considering Gonzaga's challenging schedule thus far, that is a remarkable number. The Zags have four players that average more than 12 points per game: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Jalen Suugs, and Joel Ayayi.

3. Corey Kispert is the Zags' leading scorer

Corey Kispert averages 21.6 points per game. Kispert does most of his damage from the three-point line where he shoots 50.8% from deep.

The last time these two teams met, #23 BYU beat #2 Gonzaga 91-78 on senior night. Yoeli Childs led all scorers with 28 points, he also added 10 rebounds. TJ Haws and Jake Toolson scored 16 points and 17 points for the Cougars, respectively. BYU will be without all three of those players on Thursday when they take on the Zags nearly one year later.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15389763_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know About Gonzaga

BYU basketball travels to the Kennel to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs on Thursday night.

USATSI_15351669_168390393_lowres

Zach Wilson Thanks Kalani Sitake

Zach Wilson thanked BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on social media on Wednesday.

USATSI_15112788_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Five Players Receive All-American Recognition from Phile Steele

USATSI_15351800_168390393_lowres (1)

How BYU's Depth Chart Changed Throughout the Season

Tracking the changes to BYU's depth chart throughout the 2020 season.

Cody Hagen

BYU Football Target Cody Hagen Updates His Recruitment

Cody Hagen is a wide receiver out of Corner Canyon High School.

USATSI_15331659_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball to Take on Gonzaga in the Kennel on Thursday

BYU basketball will take on the top team in the country on Thursday.

USATSI_15352083_168390393_lowres

Breaking: BYU Promotes Aaron Roderick to Offensive Coordinator, Fesi Sitake to Passing Game Coordinator

It only took one day for BYU to find their next offensive coordinator.

USATSI_15049185_168390393_lowres

Updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has become a consensus top 15 pick, and most outlets have him in the top 10.

USATSI_15350664_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Four Candidates for Offensive Coordinator

BYU is in the market for a new offensive coordinator.