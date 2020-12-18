BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know About San Diego State

BYU travels to #18 San Diego State on Friday afternoon for arguably the Cougars' greatest challenge of this young season. Here are three things to know about San Diego State before the Cougars tip off against the Aztecs.

Credit: Twitter @BYUbasketball

Top 15 Scoring Defense

San Diego State allows only 57 points per game which ranks #14 in the country. BYU scores 78 points per game, but they have struggled, at times, against good defenses like USC and Boise State. San Diego State's athleticism will challenge the Cougar offense on Friday afternoon.

Top 20 Ranking

San Diego State is 5-0 this season with wins over ranked teams like UCLA and Arizona State. Their undefeated start has earned them a spot in the AP Top 25 at #18.

Top Three Players

San Diego State is led by three players: Jordan Schakel (G), Matt Mitchell (F), and Nathan Mensah (F).

San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20)

Schakel leads the Aztecs in scoring at 15.2 points per game. Matt Mitchell scores 12.6 points per game and he leads the Aztecs in steals. Nathan Mensah is an athletic big that scores 9.0 points per game and he leads the Aztecs in rebounds and blocks.

The game tips off at 3 PM Mountain Time on CBS Sports Network.

