NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know About San Diego State

BYU travels to #18 San Diego State on Friday afternoon.
Author:

BYU travels to #18 San Diego State on Friday afternoon for arguably the Cougars' greatest challenge of this young season. Here are three things to know about San Diego State before the Cougars tip off against the Aztecs.

Kolby Lee

Top 15 Scoring Defense

San Diego State allows only 57 points per game which ranks #14 in the country. BYU scores 78 points per game, but they have struggled, at times, against good defenses like USC and Boise State. San Diego State's athleticism will challenge the Cougar offense on Friday afternoon.

Top 20 Ranking

San Diego State is 5-0 this season with wins over ranked teams like UCLA and Arizona State. Their undefeated start has earned them a spot in the AP Top 25 at #18.

Top Three Players

San Diego State is led by three players: Jordan Schakel (G), Matt Mitchell (F), and Nathan Mensah (F).

San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20)

San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20)

Schakel leads the Aztecs in scoring at 15.2 points per game. Matt Mitchell scores 12.6 points per game and he leads the Aztecs in steals. Nathan Mensah is an athletic big that scores 9.0 points per game and he leads the Aztecs in rebounds and blocks.

The game tips off at 3 PM Mountain Time on CBS Sports Network.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Victory Vaka.jfif

BYU Football: BYU Makes the Cut for Victory Vaka

Victory Vaka is a former Texas A&M commit.

Kolby Lee

BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know About San Diego State

BYU travels to #18 San Diego State on Friday afternoon.

USATSI_15308360_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Zach Wilson Named Finalist for the Manning Award

The Manning Award that honors the nation's top quarterback.

USATSI_15230559_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Early Signing Day Recap

IMG_1812

Breaking: Joshua Singh Commits to BYU as PWO

Joshua Singh is a defensive line prospect out of Orem.

USATSI_15075655_168390393_lowres

BYU Football Signs Ricky Wolfgramm

Wolfgramm officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

IMG_1807

BYU Football Signs Quenton Rice

Quenton Rice is the son of former BYU great Rodney Rice.

Elia Migao

BYU Football Signs Twins Enoka Migao and Elia Migao

Elia Migao and Enoka Migao officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.

John Henry Daley

BYU Football Signs John Henry Daley

John Henry Daley officially signed with BYU on Wednesday.