BYU Basketball to Face UCLA in Round of 64

The original title of this article read, "BYU Basketball to Face Michigan State in Round of 64". Michigan State had a five-point lead over UCLA with 90 seconds remaining in the 'First Four' round of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA would go on a 5-0 run over those 90 seconds to force overtime. UCLA's late momentum carried over from regulation into overtime, and the Bruins went on to win 86-80. Now, BYU will face UCLA in the Round of 64 on Saturday. Below is an updated snapshot of the bottom half of the Eastern bracket:

The overtime victory over Michigan State came at a cost for the Bruins - UCLA's Johnny Juzang left the game with a right ankle injury during overtime. He needed to be helped off the court with a few minutes remaining. Juzang averages 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Bruins. His status for Saturday is unclear - he was walking gingerly on the sideline following the injury.

BYU and UCLA tip off on Saturday night at 7:40 PM MDT or 9:40 EST on CBS. The winner BYU-UCLA will face the winner of Texas-Abilene Christian on Monday.

