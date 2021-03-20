NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

BYU Basketball vs UCLA: Betting Lines, Predictions

Author:

On Thursday night, UCLA took down Michigan State in overtime during the 'First Four' round of the NCAA Tournament. Now, the Bruins will face #6 seed BYU in the Round of 64 on Saturday night. BYU and UCLA tip off at 7:40 PM MDT or 9:40 EST on CBS. Earlier, we wrote about three things to know about UCLA. Below are the betting lines and analytics-based predictions for BYU-UCLA.

Betting Lines

BYU is a 3.5-point favorite over UCLA with an over/under of 138.

Predictions

Ken Pomeroy: KenPom gives BYU a 60% chance to win with an expected final score of 70-68.

ESPN BPI: ESPN BPI gives BYU a 61% chance to win.

FiveThirtyEight: FiveThirtyEight gives BYU a 57% chance to beat UCLA.

Team Rankings: TeamRankings.com, which uses "objective mathematical models that have been developed and refined for over a decade", expects the final score to be 70.1-66.3 in favor of BYU.

numberFire: numberFire expects a tossup with an expected final score of 71.2-70.8 in favor of BYU. The experts at numberFire recommend a pick for UCLA against the spread.

The winner of BYU-UCLA will take on the winner of Texas-Abilene Christian on Monday.

