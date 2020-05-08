BYU Basketball's Matt Haarms Listed as Top 50 NBA Draft Prospect

We are months away from tipping off the upcoming college basketball season, but that hasn't stopped NBA analysts from projecting the top 2021 NBA draft prospects. BYU basketball graduate transfer, Matt Haarms, was recently listed as a top 50 NBA draft prospect by USA Today. Before choosing BYU, Haarms had offers from around the country including Kentucky and Texas Tech.

On the USA today piece about 2021 NBA draft prospects, the following was said about Haarms:

"Matt Haarms will transfer from Purdue to BYU for his final year of NCAA eligibility. He shot 61-for-77 (79.2%) within five feet of the basket, which ranked in the top 10 among all players with as many opportunities. His block percentage (12.8%) ranked eighth-best in 2019-20." (Rookie Wire, USAToday)

Haarms excels in an area where BYU struggled last season - protecting the rim. Haarms averaged more than two blocks per game during every season at Purdue. Haarms is 7'3 so, obviously, he brings elite length. But Haarms' ability to protect the rim extends beyond his length. Haarms mixes his athleticism with his relentless motor and competitive drive around the rim to make life difficult for opposing teams.

If Yoeli Childs is not selected in the NBA draft, Haarms would be the first BYU basketball player selected in the NBA draft since Jimmer Fredette.

