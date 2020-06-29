CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football 2021 Commits

Casey Lundquist

June is typically a very busy month for recruiting involving recruiting camps and unofficial visits. For example, BYU received five commitments last June. This year, however, has been very different. Thanks to COVID-19 and limited scholarships, BYU has only received one commitment in June and few offers have gone out the door. With few spots available, every commitment is very important. See below for a complete list of BYU's 2021 football commits:

Raider Damuni

Position: Defensive Back

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 2/2/2017

Weston Jones

Position: Offensive Line

School: Romeo High School

Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.

Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 6/4/2020

Kyson Hall

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Maple Mountain High School

Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/19/2019

Ricky Wolfgramm

Position: Defensive Line

School: East High School

Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/27/2019

Stay tuned for recruiting news as it happens. We will continue to update this list as we approach 2021 signing day.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Look at BYU's New Home in Pat Forde's Realignment Proposal

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde took on the task of realigning the college football landscape.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: BYU QB Jaren Hall

We look at what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for BYU Football QB Jaren Hall

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/28/2020

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball Finalizes Roster with Transfer from Westminister

BYU caps off a wild offseason full of roster movement with a transfer from Westminister.

Casey Lundquist

Former BYU Women’s Soccer Standout Returns to Utah to Compete in the NWSL Challenge Cup

Former BYU Women's Soccer legend - Ashley Hatch - returns to Utah to compete in NWSL Challenge Cup.

Max Clark

Arrival of Most 2020 BYU Football Signees Pushed to Early July

Most of the 2020 BYU Football Signees won't arrive until July 6.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Dean Jones on What He Brings to the Defensive Backfield

Get to know 2020 BYU Football Signee - Dean Jones.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Dean Jones on His Path to Football

Get to know 2020 BYU Football Signee - Dean Jones.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Caleb Lohner Officially Flips to BYU Basketball

Caleb Lohner signed with Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Today, he flipped and committed to BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Summer Workouts with BYU Football Commit Kyson Hall

Kyson Hall is BYU's sole WR commit in the 2021 class

Casey Lundquist