BYU Football 2021 Commits

June is typically a very busy month for recruiting involving recruiting camps and unofficial visits. For example, BYU received five commitments last June. This year, however, has been very different. Thanks to COVID-19 and limited scholarships, BYU has only received one commitment in June and few offers have gone out the door. With few spots available, every commitment is very important. See below for a complete list of BYU's 2021 football commits:

Raider Damuni

Position: Defensive Back

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 2/2/2017

Weston Jones

Position: Offensive Line

School: Romeo High School

Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.

Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 6/4/2020

Kyson Hall

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Maple Mountain High School

Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/19/2019

Ricky Wolfgramm

Position: Defensive Line

School: East High School

Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/27/2019

Stay tuned for recruiting news as it happens. We will continue to update this list as we approach 2021 signing day.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI