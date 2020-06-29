BYU Football 2021 Commits
Casey Lundquist
June is typically a very busy month for recruiting involving recruiting camps and unofficial visits. For example, BYU received five commitments last June. This year, however, has been very different. Thanks to COVID-19 and limited scholarships, BYU has only received one commitment in June and few offers have gone out the door. With few spots available, every commitment is very important. See below for a complete list of BYU's 2021 football commits:
Raider Damuni
Position: Defensive Back
School: Timpview High School
Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.
Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.
Star Rating: High 3 star
Commitment Date: 2/2/2017
Weston Jones
Position: Offensive Line
School: Romeo High School
Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.
Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.
Star Rating: Mid 3 star
Commitment Date: 6/4/2020
Kyson Hall
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Maple Mountain High School
Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.
Competing Offers: NA
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 8/19/2019
Ricky Wolfgramm
Position: Defensive Line
School: East High School
Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.
Competing Offers: NA
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 12/27/2019
Stay tuned for recruiting news as it happens. We will continue to update this list as we approach 2021 signing day.
