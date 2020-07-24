BYU Football 2021 Commits: Late July Edition
Casey Lundquist
BYU has very few spots available in the upcoming recruiting class meaning every commitment is important. See below for a complete list of BYU's 2021 football commits:
Raider Damuni
Position: Defensive Back
School: Timpview High School
Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.
Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.
Star Rating: High 3 star
Commitment Date: 2/2/2017
Weston Jones
Position: Offensive Line
School: Romeo High School
Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.
Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.
Star Rating: Mid 3 star
Commitment Date: 6/4/2020
Kyson Hall
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Maple Mountain High School
Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.
Competing Offers: NA
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 8/19/2019
Ricky Wolfgramm
Position: Defensive Line
School: East High School
Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.
Competing Offers: NA
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 12/27/2019
Hinckley Ropati
Position: Running Back
School: Cerritos Junior College
Measurables: 5'11, 210 lbs.
Competing Offers: Idaho State, Western Illinois
Star Rating: Rating Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 7/10/2020
Jovesa Damuni
Position: Running Back (Could also play Wide Receiver, Cornerback)
School: Ridgeline High School
Measurables: 5'11, 180 lbs.
Competing Offers: Utah State
Star Rating: Rating Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 7/23/2020
Stay tuned for recruiting news as it happens. We will continue to update this list as we approach 2021 signing day.
