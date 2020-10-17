SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football: Six Thousand Fans Will Be Allowed for BYU-Texas State

Casey Lundquist

On Saturday afternoon, BYU announced that fans will be able to attend next Saturday's game between BYU and Texas State. This will be the first home game for BYU where any fans will be in attendance. BYU said the following in a press release on Saturday night:

PROVO, Utah — In accordance with the state of Utah’s new health guidance levels announced earlier this week, the BYU vs. Texas State football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium will be played with approximately 6,000 spectators in attendance.

Individuals who originally purchased tickets for the home season opener versus Troy will have their tickets honored for this Saturday’s game. The BYU Ticket Office will distribute the BYU-Texas State tickets electronically on Thursday, Oct. 22, along with detailed gameday instructions. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. MDT.

BYU will consider increasing attendance at future home games as the season progresses based on the new state COVID-19 Transmission Index Metrix and the guidance of state and county public health officials. The Cougars currently have five games remaining on the 2020 football schedule, including four home contests with Texas State, Western Kentucky, San Diego State and North Alabama as well as one road game at Boise State.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good & the Bad from BYU-Houston

BYU overcame a two possession deficit to beat Houston on the road.

Casey Lundquist

by

BemisUpScotty

BYU Football: Bold Predictions against Houston

BYU has a chance to go 5-0 for the first time since 2008. Predictions for tonight's game against Houston.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 5-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 49% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Position Grades Against Houston

We look at every position group and give them a grade for their performance against Houston.

Casey Lundquist

Patrick Mahomes Takes Note of Zach Wilson Touchdown Pass

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes noticed Zach Wilson's shovel pass for a touchdown on Friday.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU-Houston Highlights

BYU overcame a double digit deficit to beat Houston on the road on Friday night.

Casey Lundquist

#14 BYU Faces Greatest Challenge to Date Against Houston

#14 BYU will face its greatest challenge so far on the road Friday against Houston.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

Relive BYU Football's 4-0 Start Before Matchup against Houston

Watch highlights from BYU's dominant start to the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

Relive BYU's 2013 Win over Houston

Relive one of the most exciting BYU games in recent history.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Candidates to Replace Tonga & Fauatea Against Houston

A look at the players that can fill the void left by Tonga & Fauatea on Friday night.

Casey Lundquist