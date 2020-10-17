BYU Football: Six Thousand Fans Will Be Allowed for BYU-Texas State

On Saturday afternoon, BYU announced that fans will be able to attend next Saturday's game between BYU and Texas State. This will be the first home game for BYU where any fans will be in attendance. BYU said the following in a press release on Saturday night:

PROVO, Utah — In accordance with the state of Utah’s new health guidance levels announced earlier this week, the BYU vs. Texas State football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium will be played with approximately 6,000 spectators in attendance.

Individuals who originally purchased tickets for the home season opener versus Troy will have their tickets honored for this Saturday’s game. The BYU Ticket Office will distribute the BYU-Texas State tickets electronically on Thursday, Oct. 22, along with detailed gameday instructions. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. MDT.

BYU will consider increasing attendance at future home games as the season progresses based on the new state COVID-19 Transmission Index Metrix and the guidance of state and county public health officials. The Cougars currently have five games remaining on the 2020 football schedule, including four home contests with Texas State, Western Kentucky, San Diego State and North Alabama as well as one road game at Boise State.

